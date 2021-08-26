Palestinians: No return to peace talks under US leadership

The Palestinians are opposed to a return to the peace negotiations with Israel under the leadership of the US, senior Palestinian official Azzam al-Ahmed said on Thursday.

The Palestinians are also opposed to any US policy that envisages the management of the conflict as a substitute for solutions, al-Ahmed said ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House.

“The Palestinians will not accept a situation where the US alone is in charge of the peace process in the Middle East,” al-Ahmed said in an interview with the Palestinian Authority’s Palestine TV.

The Palestinians, he said, insist that any future peace talks with Israel be held on the basis of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s initiative for convening an international peace conference with the participation of various parties, including the Quartet members (US, European Union, Russia, and the United Nations), Jordan, Egypt, South Africa and China.

“We will not agree, under any circumstances, to a policy of managing the conflict,” al-Ahmed stressed.

Senior Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmed (L), head of the Hamas government Ismail Haniyeh (C) and senior Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouq hold their hands after announcing a reconciliation agreement in Gaza City April 23, 2014. (credit: REUTERS)

Abbas made his initiative last year when he called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene an international conference in early 2021 to launch “a genuine peace process” with Israel. Abbas urged Guterres to work with the Quartet and the UN Security Council on a conference “with full authority and with the participation of all concerned parties.”

He claimed that the Palestinian issue was on the agenda of the Bennett talks with Biden administration officials.

“According to information we received, the Americans told Bennett: ‘No, we are not going to discuss with you the Iranian issue only. We want to discuss the Palestinian issue. Therefore, you must bring with you something on this,’” al-Ahmed said.

Ahmed claimed that Bennett’s statements to The New York Times on the eve of his visit to the White House, in which he said that there will be no Palestinian state and that “natural growth” in the settlements would continue, came in response to the request from the Biden administration to include the Palestinian issue in the discussions.

On the eve of Bennett’s visit to Washington, the Fatah Central Committee, a key decision-making body, held a meeting in Ramallah on Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The meeting was chaired by Abbas, who also heads Fatah.

Ahmed quoted Abbas as telling the Fatah officials that the Palestinians were not expecting anything from the Biden-Bennett meeting.

“But,” he added, “President Abbas said that we will give the US administration a number of days to clarify matters. The US administration is talking about the two-state solution, while Bennett is saying there will be no two-state solution. The US administration must exert real pressure on Israel. In fact, the US is the one that has always been making decisions since 1956. They told Israel to withdraw from Sinai and the Gaza Strip and Israel complied.”

The Palestinian official revealed that a tripartite Palestinian-Jordanian-Egyptian summit will be held soon to coordinate positions ahead of Abbas’s address to the UN General Assembly next month. He also revealed that contacts were underway to hold an Arab summit to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said that there is an opportunity Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “to stop Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's colonial project .”

In a statement shortly before the Bennet-Biden meeting, the ministry said that the US administration “must restrain Bennett and convince him of the truth that he, as an occupation officer, refuses to see.” Addressing the Biden administration, the ministry asked: “Is there an American vision that forces Bennett to stop his anti-peace colonial project?”