Parents permitted to visit child after arrest for alleged child abuse

Parents who were detained for having abused their infant son were furloughed on Friday and given temporary permission to visit their toddler, who is hospitalized in serious to critical condition in Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center. Medical experts are considering a transfer to Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center.During the visit, the parents were not allowed to make physical contact with their son, and were ordered to maintain distance, N12 reported. At the end of the visit, they were returned to the detention center where they were previously held. The child was evacuated by Magen David Adom (MDA) to the medical center on Tuesday. After the child's arrival, doctors found blue marks on his skin during their examinations. Out of suspicion that the bruises occurred from physical abuse, medical staff filed a report with the police. The parents were subsequently interrogated by police, and were then arrested on Thursday, according to Israel Police. That same day, the court decided to extend the father's arrest by six days, and the mother's arrest by four.Sources involved with the interrogation claim that the mother was at work in a government office at the time of the child's injury, N12 reported. The same sources reported that the mother acted surprised when she heard that doctors had found blue marks on the child.
