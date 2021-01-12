The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Parties unite in calls for Gantz to leave politics

Gantz: “Blue and White is a stable party.”

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 12, 2021 22:44
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attends the Knesset's Remembrance Day service, April 26, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attends the Knesset's Remembrance Day service, April 26, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s call for all party leaders who want to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office to start working to run together in the March 23 election backfired on Tuesday.
Gantz singled out Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Israelis Party head Ron Huldai, Telem chairman Moshe Ya’alon, Tnufa head Ofer Shelah, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, possible Labor leadership candidate Itzik Shmuli and Economy Party head Yaron Zelekha.
Not only did none of them agree to come, most of them called on Gantz to quit politics completely and take his Blue and White Party with him.
“It is good that Gantz admitted his mistake in trusting Netanyahu when he formed a government with him,” Ya’alon told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. “But he needs to go home. He cannot be the one who connects us. He caused the country great harm.”
Zelekha mocked Gantz’s request to party leaders to “put their egos in storage,” saying that it is Blue and White that should be put in storage instead. Huldai said he “hopes Gantz understands what he has to do.”
Gantz responded by telling Channel 13 that “there is no reason to leave” and that “Blue and White is a stable party.” He apologized to Lapid for saying that he “hates people” and said he would meet with him privately and not talk to him through the press. Earlier, Gantz told KAN Radio that Lapid “has the skills to lead the bloc if that is what the bloc decides.”
Former prime minister Ehud Barak supported Gantz’s call, writing on Twitter on Tuesday that chances of replacing Netanyahu would face a serious blow if Center and Left are split into 11 separate parties. He said the public in general and protest groups in particular should tell them to “come down to earth.”
Talking points circulated among Blue and White MKs on Tuesday said that if asked whether Lapid could be prime minister, they should say that “anyone could be a better prime minister than Netanyahu.”


Tags Benny Gantz south africa Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by