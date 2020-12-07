The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Peres Center leads delegation to UAE to discuss sports, medicine and tech

"I am confident that through building ties with the Gulf states, we can develop projects and partnerships which will create a better future for our region," Chemi Peres said.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 12:08
Chemi Peres speaks at a gala in the UAE organized by Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute (photo credit: PERES CENTER FOR PEACE)
Chemi Peres speaks at a gala in the UAE organized by Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute
(photo credit: PERES CENTER FOR PEACE)
Chairman of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation Chemi Peres headed a delegation of leading Israeli innovation and economic professionals to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.
While there, the delegation will meet with Emirati officials to forward cooperation between Israel and the United Emirates in the fields of sports, education and medicine - with the possibility of opening up an innovation center in the UAE.
"I am delighted to head this Peres Center for Peace and Innovation delegation to the United Arab Emirates," said Peres. "The center has been leading cross-border collaborations in entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership and peace for over 20 years.."
"I am confident that through building ties with the Gulf states, we can develop projects and partnerships which will create a better future for our region," he added.
Peres and his delegation will be meeting with government officials and leading Emirati professionals in the fields of investment, finance, innovation and technology to discuss how to best expand cooperation between the UAE and Israel. Peres will also speak at a gala organized by Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute to discuss the center's plans on a wider forum.
The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation was founded in 1996, and built on the image of the late Shimon Peres’s vision for coexistence. Since its inception, the center’s main mission has been to bring people together from all walks of life through mutual interests such as sports, innovation, education, healthcare and other common concerns.
Aside from innovation, throughout its existence, the center has been working to connect all sectors and cultures in Israel – Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze and others. The main idea is to educate people from different backgrounds to find harmony among one another through regular interactions and educational programs, as well as sports themselves.
Amid a difficult geopolitical climate and with divisions between communities inside the State of Israel, ground-level peace initiatives are of the utmost importance. Such activities familiarize people with the possibility of peace, and help build bridges between regional communities.
While the focus of the Peres Center - up until now - has been set on creating change at a domestic level between different sects of Israelis and Palestinians, the outward reach to the UAE will open up doors for Emirati and Israeli sport to bond and work off of one another.
It has the potential of raising the level of competition just that much more, strengthening play within the two countries with Emirati players playing for Israeli teams and vice versa, coaching collaborations, exhibitions, jointly-held, tournaments, etc. - which doesn't sound like much but can mean a world's difference - and along with the main belief of the Peres Center it has the ability to build bridges where tech and innovation can not reach.
Considering half of the world's population watches soccer alone - the reach is endless.


