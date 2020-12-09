The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine makes aliyah - analysis

Those same accouterments were on hand at the airport on Wednesday, but this time the “guest” was not a person, but rather an object: more specifically, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

By HERB KEINON  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 19:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in Israel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in Israel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A bevy of flags on the airport tarmac, a couple of microphones, a red velvet crowd-control rope, the Prime Minister and his media advisors: these are generally among the accessories greeting a special planeload of immigrants or very important guest flying into Ben-Gurion Airport.
Those same accouterments were on hand at the airport on Wednesday, but this time the “guest” was not a person, but rather an object: more specifically, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has greeted more than a few VIPs as they disembark and step onto Israel soil during his tenure as prime minister. Just last week he greeted a group of Ethiopian immigrants. He has stood on the runway waiting to greet Narendra Modi, Jair Bolsonaro, and US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Wednesday, however, was among the only times he waited at the airport excitedly to meet something, not someone.
And he readily admitted to his excitement, saying that this was “one of the most moving moments” he has experienced as prime minister, and one that “I have worked hard on for long months, together with the Health Minister and the people of his ministry, in order to bring relief and a solution to the corona pandemic.”
The arrival of the first batch, some 100,000 doses, of the long awaited vaccine, Netanyahu said, is nothing less than “a great holiday for the State of Israel. We see the end.”
Timing is everything. As great a holiday as this is for Israel, it is equally as great a political gift for Netanyahu. Trump would have loved to have the vaccine rolled out a month and half ago, prior to the November 3 US election. Had that been the case, and the American public felt that there was a light at the end of the long corona tunnel, it may have impacted on the election.
Which explains why the prime minister went to the airport and watched as the large doors of the DHL cargo plane opened to reveal a crate of vaccines. Netanyahu’s election is still a few months down the road -- increasingly likely in March – and he wants etched into people’s mind pictures of him associated with the vaccine.
Netanyahu’s announcement in the shadow of the plane that he wants to set an example for the country and be the first to get injected with the vaccine, in order to show that it is safe, is commendable. It is also politically astute, as was his appearance at the airport.
Netanyahu wants to be closely linked to the vaccine. “I had my eighth conversation last night with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla,” he reminded the nation, less than 24 hours after he issued a brief communique about that conversation.
If one of Netanyahu’s ticket to success in previous elections was as “Mr. Security,” keeping the land relatively safe from terror, now – as he made clear by going to the airport and his remarks – he wants to be seen as “Mr. Vaccine.”
Why? Because the vaccine is expected to succeed where the political echelon, of which Netanyahu has ultimate responsibility, has failed: getting hold of the pandemic crisis and enabling life to return to normal.
Had the government  gotten a handle on the crisis – like, for instance the governments in New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Australia; had its decisions been consistent; had it not flip-flopped -- as it did this week -- on measures such as night time curfews; had it not ignored the warnings of the experts against further opening the economy, and gone ahead and done the exact opposite; had the public felt confident that the government’s decisions were not shot-through with political considerations, then the arrival of the vaccine – though it would certainly have been a welcomed event – would not have brought the prime minister out to the airport for a photo opportunity and the declaration that the arrival of the medicine is a national holiday. .
But inasmuch as the government has not reined in the virus, all eyes are cast hopefully and expectantly toward the vaccine. Perhaps the vaccine can succeed where government decisions – except the decision to invest in various vaccines being developed around the world – have failed.
And Israel is not alone in this failure, something worth remembering amid the endless self-flagellation – much, but not all of it, justified -- regarding how badly the country has fared during the pandemic.
Except for the countries listed above, and a few others such as Taiwan and Singapore, no government has discovered that magic recipe – the right combination of curfews and lockdowns together with a preservation of the economy and personal liberties – to prevent the disease from spreading. As of Wednesday, Israel was ranked 21nd among the 37 OECD countries relative to the number of people per million who have died from the virus (319).
At the top of this grisly list is Belgium, with 1,508 corona fatalities per million, followed by Italy (1,014), Spain (998), the UK (912) and the US (884).
New Zealand, with only five victims per million, was 37 on that list, preceded by S. Korea (11), Japan (19) and Australia (35). New Zealand and Australia have the benefit of not having any neighboring countries by land, and South Korea and Japan have populations that have been wearing masks for years.
Granted, Israel has a degree of control over its entry points that most other countries do not, and in that regard could be likened to an island, but still, when compared to other OECD countries it is not faring that poorly. In fact, regarding the number of deaths per million, it is faring better than 60% of the OECD countries, and only six countries with a larger population inside the OECD have a lower mortality rate per one million than Israel.
But still the sense in Israel  – as in many other countries – is that the politicians have been sadly unable to stem the virus’ tide through a variety of policies, and that the only thing that will work will be the vaccine. Where politicians have failed, goes the hope – even amid trepidation by many of the potential side effects of the vaccines – science, in the form of the new shot, will succeed.
Which is why Netanyahu was at the airport greeting the vials of medication, as if those vials were immigrants about to take their first steps in the Jewish state. With elections likely in some three months, Netanyahu wants to be identified not with the physical, emotional and economic pain and frustration the virus has caused, but rather with its cure.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Light at end of tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by