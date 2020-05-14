Pitbulls kept in unsanitary conditions found in Kiryat Arba

Eight pitbull dogs were found on Wednesday in unsuitable living conditions in Kiryat Arba.In a joint operation between the veterinary service and the Israeli police a pitbull-holding facility in Kiryat Arba was found, used for the purpose of breeding the dogs and later selling them. Two suspects of running the facility were arrested. From preliminary questioning it's suspected that the two have already sold several puppies, worth tens of thousands of shekels.During the operation, eight pitbulls were found, held there without the proper licenses in place and were moved to the veterinary service of the municipality. A minor who arrived at the scene during the operation and began threatening the police officers as well as trying to get away while holding one of the puppies was taken for questioning and later released on under restrictions.On Monday, a video documenting two dogs attacking a cat in Jaffa as they are being walked by someone who appears to be their owner. The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel worked with the police until the man and his wife, the owners of the two dogs, were arrested and brought into questioning.