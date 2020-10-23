The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Hadassah flyover to thank coronavirus medical staff

As part of the surprise, Hadassah's CEO, Prof. Zeev Rothstein, a veteran pilot, was among the 6 aircrafts pilot who circled in an organized structure above the hospital.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 14:48
Hadassah Ein Kerem coronavirus department staff, on the roof of the hospital (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Hadassah Ein Kerem coronavirus department staff, on the roof of the hospital
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Hadassah-University Medical Center staff from the coronavirus ward received a special surprise on Friday morning when a civilian planes appeared over the hospital to express support for their intensive activity and salute their dedicated work.
As part of the surprise, Hadassah's CEO, Prof. Zeev Rotstein, a veteran pilot, was among the six pilots who circled in an organized structure above the hospital.
Standing on the highest helicopter landing pad in Jerusalem on the roof of the hospital, nurses from several departments of the hospital happily waved both flags from Hadassah hospital and Hadassah International Women's Organization.
"We left the busy medical service for a few minutes to smile without full protection, to breathe a sigh of relief. Thank you, to the entire Israeli public who support and express its appreciation for what we do here," said Hen, a nurse from the coronavirus ward. "Thanks to the pilots who initiated these special moments."
Rotstein, who flew in the first quartet of planes, said he was able to see his medical crew from above: "It was fun to see Hadassah from the skies, to get up close and watch the wonderful and beloved staff of the hospital with the Israeli flags.
He continued: "Understand that, in Israel, all of us are relying on this team and can trust them - a team which gives its whole heart to save lives and has proven itself facing the terrible epidemic that is hitting our country so hard!"
"We salute our pilot Zavik Gross, who is still fighting for his life in our intensive care unit at Hadassah," Rotstein added.  
"Everyone salutes those fighting the plague," said Lt. Col. (Res.) Meir Indor, who is coordinating the flyover, "but in order to succeed in the mission, the cooperation of the combat supporters, who are Israeli citizens, must strictly follow the guidelines that will lead to the infection chain to be cut." Indor is also the chairman of Almagor, an advocacy group for victims of terror.
Lt. Col. (Res.) Dan Sion, the lead pilot for the flyover, thanked MDA for their "endless giving in difficult conditions."
"We consider it of the utmost importance to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which help to cut the chain of infection and flatten the curve, and one of the goals of a day's flight is also to raise awareness," Sion added.


Tags hadassah hospital Plane Coronavirus
