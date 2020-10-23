Hadassah flyover to thank coronavirus medical staff

Hadassah-University Medical Center staff from the coronavirus ward received a special surprise on Friday morning when a civilian planes appeared over the hospital to express support for their intensive activity and salute their dedicated work

As part of the surprise, Hadassah's CEO, Prof. Zeev Rotstein, a veteran pilot, was among the six pilots who circled in an organized structure above the hospital.

Standing on the highest helicopter landing pad in Jerusalem on the roof of the hospital, nurses from several departments of the hospital happily waved both flags from Hadassah hospital and Hadassah International Women's Organization.

"We left the busy medical service for a few minutes to smile without full protection, to breathe a sigh of relief. Thank you, to the entire Israeli public who support and express its appreciation for what we do here," said Hen, a nurse from the coronavirus ward. "Thanks to the pilots who initiated these special moments."

Rotstein, who flew in the first quartet of planes, said he was able to see his medical crew from above: "It was fun to see Hadassah from the skies, to get up close and watch the wonderful and beloved staff of the hospital with the Israeli flags.

He continued: "Understand that, in Israel, all of us are relying on this team and can trust them - a team which gives its whole heart to save lives and has proven itself facing the terrible epidemic that is hitting our country so hard!"

"We salute our pilot Zavik Gross, who is still fighting for his life in our intensive care unit at Hadassah," Rotstein added.