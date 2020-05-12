The Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced an expropriation order for the Cave of the Patriarchs to enable work in making the site wheelchair accessible to move forward. The project allows for the construction of an elevator and a ramp from a car parking area to the plaza, making the site more accessible to those with disabilities. The work had originally been intended to be completed by passover at the lastest, but efforts to keep momentum up on the project were put on hold during the coronavirus lockdown. Under terms of the 1997 Hebron agreement between Israel and the PA, construction of the elevator project would typically need the approval of the Hebron Municipality, which is run by the Palestinians. The site of the tomb itself, however, is under the auspices of the IDF. In light of the municipality’s objection to the project, the only way for Israel to move forward was to place the project under the auspices of the Civil Administration.The order to do so was made by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett last week, allowing COGAT to move ahead with the expropriation order. COGAT officials have now advised officials in the Palestinian Authority and Hebron that they intend to submit the planning application for the project, including a number of alternatives and outlines including possible Israeli aid for similar accessibility features at the entrance used by Muslims. "This is an important humanitarian project whose goal is to allow people with disabilities to visit the Cave of the Patriarchs," COGAT said in a written statement. It continued: "A professional, dedicated staff planned the accessibility project while meticulously conforming to high-level, professional accessibility standards and giving due consideration to the engineering, religious, and archaeological complexities of the site. Moreover, the plan was selected out of a number of alternatives as being the best designed to ensure minimal impact on the land and its unique characteristics.""A professional, dedicated staff planned the accessibility project while meticulously conforming to high-level, professional accessibility standards and giving due consideration to the engineering, religious, and archaeological complexities of the site. Moreover, the plan was selected out of a number of alternatives as being the best designed to ensure minimal impact on the land and its unique characteristics."Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee declared last November that the work would be completed by Passover 2020, a deadline which clearly has not been met. "There is no legal or budget problem for immediate work to [begin to] make the Cave of the Patriachs accessible to those with disabilities," Likud Party MK Gideon Sa'ar said at the time, adding: "Last Sukkot, almost 5,000 people visited the site, including disabled people and the elderly who greatly suffer due to the lack of accessibility at the site, this cannot continue."In response to Bennett's decision last week, the PA Foreign Ministry said the project was not about wheelchair accessibility but rather timed at increasing Jewish access to the site in general. Bennett's decision constituted “the ugliest racist exploitation of the world’s and the Palestinian people’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to implement this expansionist colonial scheme,” the Ministry said. The Cave of the Patriarchs houses the tombs of Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebekah, and Jacob and Leah, making it an important religious site for Jews and Muslims alike. Khaled Abu Toameh and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.