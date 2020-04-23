The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Plastic surgeons in Israel petition Health Ministry on work return

The Association for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, which represents plastic surgeons in Israel, petitioned the Health Ministry early Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2020 11:45
plastic surgery 224.88 (photo credit: Courtesy)
plastic surgery 224.88
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Association for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, which represents plastic surgeons in Israel, petitioned the Health Minitry early Thursday demanding a return to routine work, according to a press release from the group. 
The petition calls for a repeal on the ban on plastic and aesthetic surgery in light of the Health Ministry's restrictions imposed Sunday as part of its emergency regulations aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus. Israel's Health Ministry responded to the association's petition, saying that the new restrictions have been "set by the government."
It was noted in the press release that approximately 10,000 aesthetic and plastic surgeries are performed per month in Israel, largely at clinics, institutes and private hospitals. 
Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of the Association for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, said late last week that there should be a gradual return to running the clinics starting next Sunday, adding that the "infection curve is flat." Cohen further alleged the decision to stop aestheticsurgeries by the Health ministry was arbitrary and sudden, only recently being restricted despite the coronavirus pandemic. 
As a result of the restrictions, it was also reported that platic surgeons are planning to bring their claims to Israel's High Court.


