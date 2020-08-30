The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

If all evidence was out, PM could've been indicted in Case 3000

‘Fifth Dimension preelection announcement against Gantz was problematic’

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 30, 2020 21:23
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit has been one of the main players, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, in the current political stalemate. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit has been one of the main players, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, in the current political stalemate.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit might have indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Submarine Affair had he known about the related Stocks Affair at the time decisions were being made, according to former police chief Roni Alsheich.
When Mandelblit decided not to interrogate Netanyahu as a suspect in Case 3000, he did not yet know the prime minister allegedly had concealed from the state comptroller a stock sale of NIS 16 million that might have been related, Alsheich told Yediot Aharonot over the weekend in his first major interview since stepping down in December 2018.
The decision to question Netanyahu as a neutral fact witness was crucial because it meant the prime minister was not questioned under caution. As a result, the police interrogators never used any of the complex techniques they use to try to expose a suspect who is lying.
Although several top aides of Netanyahu are expected to be indicted for bribery and fraud in Case 3000 for skimming off the top of a deal between Israel and the German company Thyssenkrupp, there was no evidence at the time that the prime minister received any benefit from the deal or knew of the bribery scheme.
But the police completed their investigation of Case 3000 in November 2018, with decisions about who would be a suspect made much earlier. The Stock Affair’s evidence that Netanyahu may have received a large financial benefit did not start to emerge until March 2019.
“In retrospect, if the attorney-general had known then what was later revealed, maybe he would have taken a different approach,” Alsheich said. “It will play out eventually.”
“I know only what has been made public, and if what was publicized by the state comptroller is accurate, then I assume there will be no choice other than to criminally interrogate him [Netanyahu],” he said.
“It is possible that they have already opened a criminal probe,” Alsheich said. “The police do not provide updates about what it is investigating and checking until they are ready to ‘breach’ [take actions that are likely to tip off suspects that they are being probed]. When they undertake a breach, then you learn that this person was already summoned for interrogation, and this other person was detained for interrogation.”
This is not just an academic conversation, as Mandelblit has had an open preliminary review of Netanyahu and the Stock Affair since March 2019. Moreover, there is a pending petition before the High Court of Justice to compel the attorney-general to use the Stock Affair to redefine Netanyahu as a suspect in Case 3000.
Alsheich defended the decision in real time not to treat Netanyahu as a suspect. Without the Stock Affair evidence, there was no basis to probe Netanyahu as a suspect in the Submarine Affair, he said.
Rather, it might be appropriate to have a state commission of inquiry investigate whether Netanyahu acted correctly in doing an end run around the defense establishment in purchasing additional nuclear-powered submarines that they had said they did not need, Alsheich said. But without the Stock Affair, this would be a question of proper norms in communicating with the defense establishment, not a criminal issue.

REGARDING THE controversial decision by then-acting state attorney Dan Eldad to reignite public attention around the Fifth Dimension (a company formerly run by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz), leading into the March election, Alsheich said this was “very disturbing” and defined it as “part of the political campaign.”
Eldad was almost uniformly criticized by the legal establishment as having foisted the issue back into the headlines simply to please Netanyahu and then temporary justice minister and Amir Ohana (Likud).
At the time, Ohana was accused of using his role as justice minister to try to benefit Netanyahu, undermine Gantz and create chaos within the state prosecution.
Ohana has accused Mandelblit and the prosecution of being biased against Netanyahu and against Eldad.
The questions raised by a State Comptroller’s Report were whether there was criminal wrongdoing by either Fifth Dimension or various police officials who paid Fifth Dimension millions of shekels when allegedly the company had no possibility of solving the issues the police needed addressed.
Moreover, the company eventually went bankrupt, and the millions it was paid by the police were given without any standard public bidding process with competitors.
Alsheich revealed new details about the Fifth Dimension case, describing how he met personally with Gantz to discuss the possibility of Fifth Dimension handling various artificial-intelligence functions for the police regarding facial recognition and other issues.
To date Mandelblit has not opened a criminal investigation, and neither he nor Gantz have been declared suspects for any wrongdoing, the former inspector-general said.
Furthermore, not only was there no criminal issue, but the police had acted entirely properly, and the State Comptroller’s Office reviewers simply did not understand the cutting-edge field of artificial intelligence, Alsheich said.
There was only one company in the world, located in the US, that could do what they wanted for certain, and they could not use this company because it was connected to the US intelligence community, he said. This meant that whoever they picked would be taking a risk and it would become a guessing game, he added.
In addition, to know whether Fifth Dimension could perform the needed service, five to 10 of its staffers needed to work for about two months straight devoted only to the project of loading police photos into their database and to teaching their company’s AI to recognize the photos.
This initial testing process on its own cost millions, and there was no other way to go about it because it was cutting-edge technology, Alsheich said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit Case 3000 justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid coronavirus-fueled crises, the government remains dysfunctional By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat
NEIGHBORHOOD GUARD members await the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a 2017 Istanbul ceremony. Posters of Erdogan (right) and modern Turkey’s founder Ataturk seen in background
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by