PMO: Bennett has no plans to meet Abbas, four-way summit report false

Senior Palestinian official Azzam al-Ahmed said that the three Arab leaders would discuss coordinated positions ahead of Abbas’s address to the UN General Assembly later this month. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 11:24
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has no plans to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, his spokesman Matan Sidi clarified on Wednesday as he dismissed reports of a canceled quadrilateral summit in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah.
"There was no intention to hold a meeting between the PA President and there is no expectation that any such meeting will be held," Sidi said.
He dismissed a report in the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat which said that Bennett has been disinvited from what would have been a quadrilateral meeting in Cairo.
He clarified that Bennett is scheduled to go to Cairo to meet with Sisi, but that no date had been set for the meeting.
"President Sisi invited the Prime Minister to meet in Egypt, and the Prime Minister will meet with him soon," Sidi said.
Separately, Abbas is scheduled to leave Wednesday for Cairo for a trilateral meeting with Sisi and King Abdullah.
In describing the meeting last Thursday, senior Palestinian official Azzam al-Ahmed said that the three Arab leaders would discuss coordinated positions ahead of Abbas’s address to the UN General Assembly later this month. 
Contacts were underway to hold an Arab summit to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he added.
The Cairo meeting takes place just after Defense Minister Benny Gantz held his first meeting with Abbas in Ramallah late Sunday night. It was the first such high-level meeting in close to a decade. 
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
It also comes just one week after Bennett had his first meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House.
When in Washington Bennett clarified that he has no intention of meeting with Abbas or engaging in negotiations for a peace process.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


