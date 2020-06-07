Police concludes investigation: Maya Vishniyak was murdered by boyfriend

Amit Almog was found to have intentionally murdered his girlfriend Maya Vishniyak in the prosecutor's statement delivered by the Israel Police to the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court on Sunday afternoon.Asaf Zweig, representative of the police and the head of the investigative team looking into 21-year-old Almog, asked to extend his arrest by five days.photographing Vishniyak's body and sending it to at least one of his friends. His friends gave testimony, although they may be subjected to more questioning should the police suspect that they had left some information out.The police reported then that he was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder after Almog's attorney asked that he be examined. His arrest had been extended by eight days.He was psychologically evaluated soon after the arrest and found to be extremely mentally unstable. His first time in the courtroom, Almog was confused and attacked the police officers. During the investigation, he told police that the voices in his head told him to murder his girlfriend.On Tuesday, the same week that Almog was tested for drugs, 12,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv to demand that the government immediately fund programs to combat domestic violence. Shira Vishniyak, Maya's sister, spoke at the event."In order to defeat [domestic violence], we need to mobilize the entire government in order to provide the necessary resources," said Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli ahead of the protest. "The Labor and Social Services Ministry will do everything to protect the personal safety of women and children."I decided to put this subject at the center of the Labor and Social Services Ministry's agenda," Shmuli said in a statement directed at the organizers of the event: Dror Sadot, Stav Arnon and Ruti Klein. "The people who need to be persecuted, shaken and perhaps feeling a sense of fear is the violent men."A sum of 11 women have been murdered since the beginning of the year in acts of domestic violence. The numbers spiked when the coronavirus restrictions went into effect, as oftentimes, domestic abuse victims are trapped in their homes with their abusers.Almog was caught close to his home a few weeks prior after his mother called the police over his alleged murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Vishniyak. He additionally strangled his mother after showing her the body.The police extended his arrest one week prior because they were still investigating Almog for allegedly