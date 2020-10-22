Police confiscate 54 cows, detain 6 suspected of damaging state land

Police confiscated 54 cows and detained six residents from the northern council of Fassuta near Mt. Meron, after repeated entrance into state-owned pastures and nature reserves, according to a police spokesperson. Police and Border Police completed an operation together with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund inspectors on Thursday night in an attempt to put a stop to the repeated illegal use of state land by residents of Fassuta. The six people detained are suspected of illegally entering farmland, damaging property, trespassing and breaking forest regulations.A large amount of ammunition was also recovered in Fassuta homes searched by the police.The cows are being held in quarantine.