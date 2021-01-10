Police find 30 worshipers, alcohol at Maccabean Graves

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, Israel Police found about 30 worshipers along with large amounts of alcohol at the Tomb of the Maccabees near Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut on Saturday night.
The worshipers were located in Mattityahu's grave along with a number of bottles of alcohol and dozens of candles. The participants received fines for breaking lockdown regulations and not wearing masks and the gathering was dispersed.
Another 20 people breaking lockdown regulations were found nearby in the Ben Shemen Forest with tables with food and large amounts of alcohol. The participants received fines and were dispersed and one driver was caught driving under the influence.
"The police call on the public to adhere to the guidelines and instructions of the Health Ministry," said the police in a press statement. "Only with the personal and public responsibility of everyone can we prevent the spread of the virus."As of Saturday afternoon, Israel Police had issued 9,178 fines for violations of lockdown regulations since Friday morning.
