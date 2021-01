According to the changes, the police will deploy blockades starting at 9:00 a.m. and will remove them between 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

However, Police Traffic Division patrol vehicles will continue to patrol the country's highways, regardless of the deployment of the barricades.

Starting Sunday, Israel Police will adjust the deployment of lockdown barricades throughout the country in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion, the police announced Saturday afternoon.