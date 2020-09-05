The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police: Friends of 19-year-old who died waited 6 hours to call for help

Ariel Tzafrir's body was sent to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. The autopsy will play a significant part in determining what really happened during that tragic Friday afternoon.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 19:20
Ariel Yoav Tzafrir. (photo credit: MAARIV/FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)
Ariel Yoav Tzafrir.
(photo credit: MAARIV/FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)
Police arrested four people suspected of organizing the illegal rave near Kibbutz Ruhama near Sha'ar Ha'negev, during which Ariel Yoav Tzafrir, a 19-year-old who was an active IDF soldier, met his death.
One of the suspects arrested by police is a 22-year-old from Ariel who is suspected of intentionally causing or being indifferent to a person's death - a crime that is punishable by life in prison.
Sources involved in the investigation pointed out that during his interrogation, the 22-year-old denied all involvement in Tzafrir's death and claimed that the tragic incident didn't happen at the party, but in a nearby parking lot, during a trip made by the deceased and his friends for the alleged purpose of taking more drugs.
"At a certain point two of his friends came back to the party and called for help, saying that there's a guy twitching in the back seat of a car. We followed them to the location and starting trying to help, while urgently calling the police and Magen David Adom (MDA)" the 22-year-old allegedly told the police.
Tzafrir's body was sent to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. The autopsy will play a significant part in determining what really happened during that tragic Friday afternoon.
The commander of the police southern district ordered an investigation into police officers' conduct in dealing with the incident. According to the current available information, police were notified about the rave taking place as early as 8:50 a.m. The informant complained about loud music and raised the possibility of a rave taking place nearby, but couldn't direct the officers in the right direction.
A police car that left the Sderot station to search the area was unable to locate the rave, and transferred the report to the Kiryat Gat and Rahat police stations.
During that time, no report to the police mentioned Tzafrir or his condition, despite the fact that according to several testimonies, at around 4:30 a.m. hundreds of participants arrived at the scene and starting taking MDMA.
Two hours later, the 19-year-old starting feeling unwell and became disoriented. But instead of calling the police or MDA, his friends decided to place him in a car and let him rest. Only at 1:30 p.m. did MDA paramedics report the situation to the police.
Tzafrir's mother wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning: "You think that you wake up to a wonderful day, but then someone up there decides differently. Oh, God, how could you take our most precious treasure from us. Ariel Yoav Tzafrir, our king, our sunshine, life, joy, our soul. My dear child. You were always a sweet and happy kid, always offering to help and noticing every detail. You left to a party and never returned!."
"The pain is too much to bear," she wrote and added: "This hole in my heart, no one can ever fill it. It's terrible, my Arieli, my beloved son, our good soul. I miss you already. What are we going to do? How do we continue from here? How? May you rest in peace. We love you, mom, dad, Maayan, Ido and Noa."
Two years ago, in August, Tohar David died in similar circumstances, after collapsing during a rave near Beersheba. Four months later, the organizers of the rave were indited with manslaughter due to their misconduct in evacuating the young girl.
Tobias Siegal translated this article.


Tags Israel Police Magen David Adom Negev Sderot heatstroke
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by