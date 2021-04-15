On the night of Independence day, several events took place which are being investigated by the police, according to several police statements A 19-year-old was gravely injured in a shooting in Fureidis, and was taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. Be'er Sheva according to an initial investigation, after an injured man came into to Soroka Medical center.Two were gravely injured in Rahat during the night, and were taken to Soroka hospital as well. Lastly, a 30-year-old electric scooter rider was injured in Tel Aviv and was treated by the MDA.A stabbing event took place in
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}