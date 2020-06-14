Police investigate assault on Palestinian man by Jewish mob in Hebron

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the attack on a Palestinian man in the West Bank city of Hebron by a group of Jewish settlers on Friday which was broken up by an IDF soldier.

Police said in a statement that police “responded to an incident that took place in Hebron when a Palestinian and a soldier were attacked” and have opened an investigation into the incident in which evidence such as video footage of the attack are being collected.

Police said that they have identified and located that the suspects and that some have been called in for questioning “as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.” A number of testimonies were also collected by police to locate other suspects involved in the assault, the statement continued.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, the police went to the homes of the suspects-whose identities are known to them- on Saturday but none of the suspects were home. The Jewish attackers are reportedly visiting Yeshiva students and not local city residents.

In video footage of the incident that took place in Hebron’s Old City and that was widely shared on social media, a group of six Jews wearing skullcaps can be seen attacking the Palestinian man with one of them putting him in a headlock as others hit and kick him before an IDF soldier rushes forward to break up the beating.

The soldier manages to free the man, identified as Mohammed Badar, from the crowd and urges him to leave the scene but moments later several other Jews chase them both and begin to attack them once again.

Badar, who required medical attention and taken to hospital by IDF troops following the assault, told Ynet he was simply walking down Shuhada street in the Israeli-controlled part of the flashpoint city to work when he was assaulted near an IDF post.

Speaking to Kan news, Bader said he wanted “thank the soldier who helped me and kept them away from me” but that the IDF needed to arrest the settlers to “make sure they don’t attack someone else.”

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Saturday evening in support of the Golani soldier who “acted as we expect any soldier and commanding officer in the IDF should act.”

“The IDF is committed to the security of civilians anywhere it operates,” he wrote. “I trust the IDF to investigate this incident in an orderly fashion.”

Economy Minister Amir Peretz commended the IDF soldier who prevented the assault of Badar and said "he acted in the spirit of the IDF.”

He added that serving in Hebron is not easy and that when Jewish settlers employ violence "they just make the hardships of the soldiers worse."



Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, who represents one of the suspects, was quoted by Ynet News as saying that Badar is "not as innocent as they present him to be."