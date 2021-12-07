The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Police likely to recommend against reopening prison 'pimping' probe

The police will likely recommend not reopening the investigation into the suspected pimping of female guards to inmates at Gilboa Prison.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 10:57
GILBOA PRISON warden Freddy Ben-Sheetrit prepares to testify, in Modi’in, November 25. (photo credit: FLASH90)
GILBOA PRISON warden Freddy Ben-Sheetrit prepares to testify, in Modi’in, November 25.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The police will likely recommend not reopening the investigation into the suspected pimping of female guards at Gilboa Prison. This emerges after the testimony of Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Shitrit — according to his statements in the state commission's inquiry regarding the escape of prisoners from Gilboa Prison — were considered hearsay, and not events he personally observed at the time.
As stated in his testimony, Ben Shitrit said that as the prison's warden, he felt obligated to deal with serious incidents that were revealed to him through articles, publications and hearsay testimony. He confirmed that he did not know the details at the time of the incident, and hence did not add new information to a previous investigation conducted by the police, and in the end, it was decided not to file indictments against those involved.
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (credit: FLASH90) GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (credit: FLASH90)
Sources with knowledge of the details noted that the last two weeks of dealing with Ben Shitrit's testimony regarding the suspicion of pimping in prisons has damaged the state committee's investigation into the escape of prisoners from Gilboa Prison, directing the criticism at the warden, prison intelligence and other prison officials.


Tags israeli prison service israel prison prison investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by