Police likely to recommend against reopening prison 'pimping' probe

The police will likely recommend not reopening the investigation into the suspected pimping of female guards at Gilboa Prison. This emerges after the testimony of Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Shitrit — according to his statements in the state commission's inquiry regarding the escape of prisoners from Gilboa Prison — were considered hearsay, and not events he personally observed at the time.

As stated in his testimony, Ben Shitrit said that as the prison's warden, he felt obligated to deal with serious incidents that were revealed to him through articles, publications and hearsay testimony. He confirmed that he did not know the details at the time of the incident, and hence did not add new information to a previous investigation conducted by the police, and in the end, it was decided not to file indictments against those involved.

GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (credit: FLASH90)

Sources with knowledge of the details noted that the last two weeks of dealing with Ben Shitrit's testimony regarding the suspicion of pimping in prisons has damaged the state committee's investigation into the escape of prisoners from Gilboa Prison, directing the criticism at the warden, prison intelligence and other prison officials.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}