Police locate missing person four years after mysterious disappearance

A hiker traversing the western grounds of Jerusalem's Lifta on Thursday discovered the remains of a human skeleton hidden in a narrow nearby cave, which was identified as a missing person who had disappeared four years ago. She alerted the police, who arrived on the scene to investigate. After passing the remains on for further medical analysis, the remains were identified as the body of 32-year-old Yaakov Diskind. On September 11, 2017, Israel Police received a report of a missing person. Diskind had left his Jerusalem apartment and made a phone call using a stranger's phone. That is when any record of his activity stops. Police organized a massive search and rescue effort with the help of volunteers and civilians. However, all search attempts were unsuccessful until now.
