Police make largest arms dealer bust in Israeli history

The arrest follows a year-long covert operation in Israel's Arab sector.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 08:04
A collection of illegal firearms are seen after being seized by the Israel Police. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A collection of illegal firearms are seen after being seized by the Israel Police.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli police officers have made the single largest arrest of illegal arms dealers in Israel's history after a year-long covert operation, the police announced Monday morning.
The raid on the criminal organization in the Arab sector resulted in the seizure of 40 rifles, 13 pistols, two machine guns and two explosives linked to a cell phone.
A total of 65 suspects from 25 different localities across Israel have been arrested, among them being a father and his three sons who started this family arms dealing business.
The raid saw the use of a large number of police officers, including special forces and Border Police officers.
This was all made possible through the use of an undercover operative who had formerly been a criminal but was recruited in August 2020 before beginning his operation in November 2020. In that time, he had made 48 different purchases, which included 25 AR15-type rifles, one MAG machine gun, seven Kalashnikov-type rifles and 13 different pistols.
Illegal weapons are seen following the Israel Police's largest ever bust of illegal arms dealers. (Video credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)
The operation had been done to not just catch criminals, but to work to eliminate the smuggling routes and supply of weapons used by the arms dealers in Israel's Arab sector.
"We are fighting a war to protect the daily life of all citizens of this country," Police Superintendent Shimon Lavi said in a statement. "It is a war against the intrusion of criminal elements who try and succeed in getting their hands on public funds. It is a war against the extortion of business owners."
He warned that many criminal organizations in the Arab sector try to take a significant role in Israel's economic activity, which can result in them accruing huge sums of money, and that they will get stronger if they are not stopped.
"Crime must not pay," he continued. "And we must continue to act more forcefully."
Police are set to ask the Haifa Magistrate's Court later Monday morning to extend the suspects' detention.


Tags crime police arab sector weapons
