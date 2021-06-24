The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police mishandle treatment of sexual offense cases, victims - study

“Too often, we see the police fail to collect evidence, ask questions in a sensitive manner and lack the adequate training needed to deal with someone who survived sexual trauma.”

By EVE YOUNG  
JUNE 24, 2021 13:57
WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide.
WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israel Police are mishandling sexual offense cases and mistreating the victims of these cases, preliminary findings of a new University of Haifa Clinic for Legal Feminism study shows. Problems raised by the study include not verifying that victims are aware of their basic rights and the insensitive questioning of those filing complaints, according to a press release published Thursday.
The study, which involved speaking with 40 women who survived sexual trauma, found that nearly half of those who went to police to file complaints about sexual offenses were asked questions irrelevant to their case, such as detailed questions about their sexual history. The study also found that 80% of respondents whose first language is not Hebrew were not provided a translator when filing their complaint.
Some 80% of study participants also said that their complaint never resulted in an indictment. Victims reported that they were not made aware of their basic rights, such as the right to speak with a female officer or the option to have a volunteer from Israel's rape crisis centers be present at meetings with police.
“Too often, we see the police fail to collect evidence, ask questions in a sensitive manner and lack the adequate training needed to deal with someone who survived sexual trauma,” said Vardit Avidan, a lawyer and staff member at the clinic.
“As a result, women tend to leave a police station feeling even more defeated than before.”
“I don't think the police operate this way out of malice: I think they have a lot of complaints to deal with, are stressed and short-staffed,” said Avidan.
“There are also cities where there is less understanding and sensitivity to sexual assault," she said. "In many stations, there's no special officer designated for handling these cases, and I'm not even sure sexual assault cases are high on their priority list in general.”
Avidan recommended that all stations have an officer who is experienced at handling sexual violence cases, and that police work with social workers in processing these cases. “They need officers who will understand that a woman coming to report a sexual assault incident is traumatized, stressed and is extremely vulnerable,” said Avidan.
Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel CEO Orit Sulitzeanu also stated that a lack of trained personnel in the handling of sexual violence cases contributes to the mishandling of these cases.
The fact that Israel does not have special units within the court system that handle the prosecution of cases of sexual assault is a major factor contributing to sexual violence in the country, Sulitzeanu told The Jerusalem Post in March. This lack of special units means that judges are often insensitive, blame victims, or treat cases with contempt – and that many cases never make it to a judge in the first place. “Some cases close because there is no system that understands sexual offenses,” she said.
Israel police have been criticized by organizations combating sexual violence and rape culture, such as Jerusalem's branch of the SlutWalk organization. The word abandoned "highlights the treatment we get from the state: the victim-blaming that we encounter from police; the ease with which violent men are released back to their homes to continue to harm women; [and] authorities that release rapists and attackers – if they are punished at all," said the organization in a Facebook post.


