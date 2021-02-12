Police officer who killed Solomon Tekah to move to Fire and Rescue

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai is leaning towards removing the police officer who killed Solomon Tekah, a young Ethiopian man who was shot over a year ago, from active service and having him moved to the Fire and Rescue Services.Shabtai visited Tekah's family on Friday ahead of the planned return of the police officer who shot him to active service and, after hearing from the family, considered changing his mind about the officer.
The officer was informed on Thursday that his suspension is cancelled and that he is expected to resume his service. Ethiopian-Israeli activists said in response to the news that they will not accept such a restoration, and their protest will be loud and clear, "heard across the country."
The 2019 killing of Tekah led to wide-spread protests across the country as members of the Ethiopian community in Israel claimed police officers over-police them and that they are the victims of police violence and prejudice. The officer claimed he was threatened by Tekah and fired his pistol into the ground as a warning shot, which would make Tekah’s death an accident seeing as the bullet allegedly ricocheted from the ground and struck the young man. Tekah’s family and friends claim that this version of events is unlikely.
National Zionist party head Bezalel Smotrich expressed his joy at the potential decision to remove the police officer from his role, saying, "Police must do all it can to rebuild the trust between the police and this community, and it must start first and foremost with open conversation and transparency."