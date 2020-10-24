Police seeking to enforce mask rules attacked with rocks, discharges gun

Police officers at the scene later said that they felt their lives were threatened, and fired into the air as a warning shot.

"The Israel Police takes the incident very seriously in which the police officers were attacked while fulfilling their role in coming to protect the law and for public health, and will summarize the case with the suspects in the incident," the police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Backup officers arrived and brought order to the place, while maintaining strict adherence to the coronavirus regulations. Israel Police will continue to work together with the authorities and other law enforcement agencies to stop the spread of the virus in order to maintain public peace and health.

"The police call on the public to obey the instructions, as non-compliance disrupts the national effort in the fight against the outbreak of the virus and its spread in Israel."

Also on Saturday, police dispersed a rave near Moshav Ein HaBesor, detaining three suspects alleged to have managed the event. Some 20 tickets were handed out to rave-goers for not wearing masks, while the music equipment was also confiscated.

A police officer discharged his weapon Saturday, firing into the air, after coming under attack from stone-throwers in the Bedouin village of Tel Sheva following attempts by authorities to enforce mask wearing in the town near a grocery store, according to a Walla! News report.