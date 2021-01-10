Police thwart toy and chocolate smuggling from West Bank

Three trucks were stopped during routine operations by Border Police near Ar'ara in northern Israel.

One truck was found to be carrying 160 boxes of chocolate smuggled from the West Bank worth about NIS 37,000. Another truck was found to be carrying smuggled goods worth about NIS 17,000. A third truck was found to be carrying smuggled toys worth about NIS 3,570.

The three suspects, from Kafr Kanna, Jisr az-Zarqa and Nazareth between the ages of 20-40 were transferred along with the goods for further investigation by the Tax Authority.

