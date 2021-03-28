Police to beef up security, presence for Birkat Kohanim

Israel Police are preparing security measures for possible mass gatherings at the Western Wall for Birkat Kohanim.Every year, Jewish people from around the world flock to Jerusalem for the holidays of Passover, Sukkot and Shavuot. The Birkat Kohanim ritual is normally done on these holidays abroad, while Israelis tend to hold this prayer more frequently. Particularly the holidays of Passover and Sukkot normally see a high turnout of worshipers gathering at the Western Wall for Birkat Kohanim.The police are preparing for both this week and the upcoming weekend. Hundreds of officers, border police and volunteers are going to be deployed throughout the Old City. Ongoing security will be beefed up as well during this time, and police presence on the highways leading into Jerusalem will also be strengthened.The two prayers will be held on Monday and Tuesday of this week, in order to allow large gatherings while maintaining public health measures.Police will not only be focusing on the Western Wall, but also the entirety of the Old City, including its alleyways, synagogues, etc.The public is being asked to refrain from traveling to the Old City via private vehicles, and instead use the Hana VeSa' parking lot as well as the light rail stations to reach the city, as roadways will be blocked entering these areas.
