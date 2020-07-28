The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Policeman kicked out of a supermarket, owner suspected of discrimination

Baffled by the experience, the officer called Eilat local police to the scene. When two local officers arrived, they too were refused entry by the owner.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 28, 2020 22:14
Israel Police officers oversee people wearing masks in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Police officers oversee people wearing masks in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An unusual incident took place in Eilat after a man on vacation was kicked out of a supermarket after mentioning to the cashier that he was a police officer, according to a report by N12. 
During a standard visit to a supermarket, a police officer who was wearing civilian clothes encountered a sign in front of the shop that read: "We don't sell to police." Surprised, the officer asked the cashier about the meaning of the sign, who responded by asking the customer whether he was a policeman. After saying that he was, the cashier allegedly kicked him out, screaming: "Get out! I don't sell to police."
Baffled by the experience, the officer called Eilat local police to the scene. When two local officers arrived, they too were refused entry by the owner. One officer was recorded saying, "you're confused ... This is a public area."
Police later learned that the involved cashier was the shop owner's son. The shop owner in turn claimed that the sign was put up without of his knowledge by his son or by another one of his employees, and that he would have never approved of the act had he been aware.
"It wasn't me who put up the sign," the shop owner told N12. "Someone else put it up. I didn't let the police officers in because they were threatening me. I love the police and have no issues with them."
Following the publications the police announced that it opened an investigation against the shop owner, who is suspected of discrimination.
Public criticism of police brutality has seen a dramatic increase in recent weeks.
Earlier in July Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to allow Israel Police to publish the full body cam footage from incidents, following a string of reports alleging police brutality against people not wearing masks.
The recent protests taking place on a weekly basis outside of the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem led to even more claims of police brutality after police started using water cannons to disperse protesters, injuring several of them in the process.


Tags Eilat Israel Police Avichai Mandelblit discrimination Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by