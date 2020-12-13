Politicians may bypass gov't, ask Knesset to legalize West Bank outposts

Right-wing politicians may bypass the government and turn instead to the Knesset in their quest to legalize West Bank outposts.Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi had hoped to submit a text for a decision on the matter to the government for debate and for approval at its meeting this week. At present, that option is not possible, Hanegbi told The Jerusalem Post, because Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz “is not with us” and has blocked the measure.Gantz “took a step back, and he is intercepting this resolution,” Hanegbi said. Therefore, he said, “we are considering bringing in to the parliament as legislation.”The matter would be brought forward as a private members bill. Typically, such a bill would need to wait 45 days before coming to the plenum for an initial vote.Hanegbi explained, however, that it is possible to adapt a private member’s bill on the outpost issue that had already been submitted earlier months ago, and then adapt it in committee to reflect the decision Hanegbi had written for a government vote.Hanegbi has publicly stated, including in the Knesset plenum last month that Netanyahu supports the initiative to legalize the outposts.
"We believe there is a majority in the parliament that support it," Hanegbi said. He included in that two parties in the opposition, MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party and MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party.At issue are the fate of over 70 unauthorized fledgling communities built over the last three decades, which the Defense Ministry treats as illegal settler communities that cannot be serviced.Defense Ministry legal adviser Moshe Frucht has told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that a government declaration is needed to change the directive. Past attempts to address the status of illegal settler hoaxes in the Knesset have not been successful.The dispute between the Netanyahu and Gantz about details regarding the government agenda has delayed the scheduling of the meeting.Yesha Council head David Elhayani called on Netanyahu and Gantz to stop playing politics on the backs of the residents of the outposts."Enough with politics – it's time to pass the government decision to regulate the young settlement now!," Elhayani said.