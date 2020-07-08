The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

A-G asks High Court to overturn immunity of Haim Katz

At the time, it appeared that both coalition MKs and even many opposition MKs supported Katz's immunity out of fears that they might be next.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 8, 2020 19:43
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and Likud MK Haim Katz (photo credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and Likud MK Haim Katz
(photo credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit joined forces on Wednesday with a petition by an NGO that asked the High Court of Justice to overturn the immunity from indictment the Knesset gave to Likud MK Haim Katz in February.
Mandelblit basically said that the basis for the immunity which the Knesset gave Katz was unconstitutional and essentially manufactured without any real legal basis based on political considerations. The petition was filed by the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel.
In February, an ad hoc Knesset committee granted Katz immunity from prosecution in one of only a few examples of such immunity being granted since 2005.
Absent being overturned by the High Court of Justice, Katz will never have to defend his conduct.
According to the indictment against Katz, he violated conflict of interest principles on several occasions in his economic dealings with Equital Ltd.’s Motti Ben-Ari, and covered it up to obtain illegal economic gains for the two of them.
The indictment stated that Katz loudly supported a 2010 reform to the country’s insolvency laws, which was specifically targeted at helping Ben-Ari and his company, in which Katz himself also had heavy investments. This would mean that Katz helped advance legislation to personally benefit himself and his primary financial adviser and close friend.
Katz also allegedly acquired shares based on insider information that he received from Ben-Ari – sometimes in multiple visits per week – in a manner that violates standards for Knesset members, accumulating unlawful wealth.
In addition, it was alleged that Katz did not meet the duty of disclosure regarding his connections with Ben-Ari, both in formal disclosures to authorities and in a hearing he held in the Knesset as a minister, in which Ben-Ari was called to testify.
Katz admits all or virtually all of the actions attributed to him.
Essentially, his defense before the immunity committee came down to the following points: 1) the law he helped pass was good for the public and not targeted only at helping Ben-Ari; 2) he forgot to disclose his connection to Ben-Ari to authorities and his fellow Knesset members as an oversight, but not intentionally; 3) working to pass the law represented acting in his public servant capacity – which should give him immunity.
At the time, it appeared that both coalition MKs and even many opposition MKs supported Katz's immunity out of fears that they might be next.
If the law that was passed was good for the public and also pushed by a special interest, but he received no formal bribe from the special interest, what harm was done, they seemed to argue.
More importantly for Knesset members, as former justice minister Ayelet Shaked and others said: almost every Knesset law has some special interest group campaigning for it who contacts a Knesset MK.
Neither Shaked nor many other Knesset members wanted to have to reveal every special interest group they spoke to about every law they support or initiate.
Those supporting Katz said that the only relevant question was whether the law was good for the country or not.
If the law was arguably good for the country – Katz’s lawyer said that “the law protects the interests of small investors, protecting them from manipulations that may be initiated by controlling shareholders in companies” – then there should be no prosecution.
From this perspective, Katz merely committed an ethical (non-criminal) error of omitting information about his relationship with Ben Ari, and maybe even that Knesset members might not want to have to reveal.
But Mandelblit argued then and doubled-down now that the cold hard facts are that Katz had a deep, highly specific and systematic financial relationship with Ben-Ari.
This is not a case of any ideological special interest group contacting any MK to support a law because they think it will improve the country.
The picture presented in the indictment shows large corporate money essentially buying the support of a minister and committee chairman. The minister then presented the large money man as a neutral expert, who then swayed the committee members to support a financial scheme to benefit Ben-Ari and Katz.
If settler groups tell Shaked they will support her campaign if she supports conservative judges or tries to thwart laws evicting settlers from the West Bank – that is how politics works and she need not worry to name all of her allies. The same would be true for left-wing groups supporting a Meretz MK.
But if the primary relationship and motivation for a law is corruption and unfair financial gain against the rules that everyone else has to play by – all by cozying up and financially benefiting a public servant – that is at minimum fraud, plain and simple.
If Katz had spoken to Ben-Ari once or twice about the law and they only knew each other as well as Katz knows dozens of other special interest groups, then his narrative of an accidental omission would be strong.
But Mandelblit said that the vast volume of interactions, meetings, coordination and financial entanglements between Katz and Ben-Ari made it crystal clear that he omitted Ben-Ari on purpose so as not to rock the boat.
The attorney-general argued that if Katz had told his fellow Knesset members about the full extent of their relationship, his fellow Knesset MKs would not have viewed Ben-Ari as a neutral expert, may not have let Katz run the debate and may not have entertained the law at all.


Tags high court of justice israeli politics Avichai Mandelblit Haim Katz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by