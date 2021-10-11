The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Aliyah minister backs Yankelevich over Stern for Jewish Agency chair

Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata's comments come after Elazar Stern, until now the leading candidate, revealed he would shred anonymous sexual harassment complaints in the IDF.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 10:16
View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem,
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Monday she supports former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevich to head the Jewish Agency, which will shortly choose a new chair. 
Her comments come after Tamano-Shata’s coalition colleague Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern and until now the leading candidate for Jewish Agency chair caused outrage when he said on Sunday he used to shred anonymous complaints of sexual harassment when he headed the IDF Manpower Directorate from 2004-2008.
Speaking on KAN Radio on Monday morning, Tamano-Shata criticized Stern for his attitude to sexual harassment concerns.
“You do not shred complaints. Behind every complaint is a woman, there is a life. People in high ranking positions, certainly in the army and in inflexible systems need to examine complaints even if they are anonymous,” said the minister, suggesting that in might be advantageous to anchor such a requirement in law. 
MK Elazar Stern attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on March 1, 2017 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Elazar Stern attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on March 1, 2017 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
She declined to say directly how Stern’s comments should impact the selection process for chairman of the Jewish Agency, but then pivoted by pointing out that “There are women candidates who are fitting for the role,” and confirmed she was referring to Yankelevich. 
Yankelevich, who belongs to Tamano-Shata’s Blue and White Party and is supported by party leader Defense Minister Benny Gantz for the Jewish Agency role, served as diaspora affairs minister for just over a year from May 2020 to June 2021. 
“She’s a former minister, she’s a close friend, we worked closely together when she was Diaspora affairs minister,” said Tamano-Shata. 
Asked if Yankelevich would be her choice, Tamano-Shata said  “I’m not the person who decides, but if I would need to choose, I would choose Omer Yankelevich.” 


Tags Jewish Agency sexual harassment elazar stern Omer Yankelevich Pnina Tamano-Shata
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel "going up" with promising Aliyah numbers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Mark Regev

The problem with Corbyn, AOC and left-wing antisemitism - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by