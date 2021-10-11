Aliyah minister backs Yankelevich over Stern for Jewish Agency chair

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Monday she supports former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevich to head the Jewish Agency , which will shortly choose a new chair.

Her comments come after Tamano-Shata’s coalition colleague Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern and until now the leading candidate for Jewish Agency chair caused outrage when he said on Sunday he used to shred anonymous complaints of sexual harassment when he headed the IDF Manpower Directorate from 2004-2008.

Speaking on KAN Radio on Monday morning, Tamano-Shata criticized Stern for his attitude to sexual harassment concerns.

“You do not shred complaints. Behind every complaint is a woman, there is a life. People in high ranking positions, certainly in the army and in inflexible systems need to examine complaints even if they are anonymous,” said the minister, suggesting that in might be advantageous to anchor such a requirement in law.

MK Elazar Stern attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on March 1, 2017 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

She declined to say directly how Stern’s comments should impact the selection process for chairman of the Jewish Agency, but then pivoted by pointing out that “There are women candidates who are fitting for the role,” and confirmed she was referring to Yankelevich.

Yankelevich, who belongs to Tamano-Shata’s Blue and White Party and is supported by party leader Defense Minister Benny Gantz for the Jewish Agency role, served as diaspora affairs minister for just over a year from May 2020 to June 2021.

“She’s a former minister, she’s a close friend, we worked closely together when she was Diaspora affairs minister,” said Tamano-Shata.

Asked if Yankelevich would be her choice, Tamano-Shata said “I’m not the person who decides, but if I would need to choose, I would choose Omer Yankelevich.”