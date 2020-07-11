Amir Peretz: Netanyahu makes us deal with politics instead of coronavirus

Economy Minister Amir Peretz slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation with activists."If Netanyahu insists on going to elections at the expense of the citizens' welfare, even his natural partners will also come to terms with him," Peretz said. "Blue and White-Labor opposes elections and wants to create a unity government, but the insistence of the prime minister on the 2020 budget while breaking the coalition agreement, which is intended to keep him a starting point at the beginning of 2021." "Professional claims of 'budget uncertainty' are shattered after the prime minister's decision to build another emergency budget box for coronavirus at over NIS 60 m. which will continue until June 2021, which is proof that long-term certainty can be produced," he continued. "Therefore, both the budget and the emergency plans need to be until the end of 2021. That is how we will create economic and political stability which will allow all MKs to work for the citizens."Unfortunately, the prime minister is causing many good people to deal with politics instead of focusing on the coronavirus," Peretz concluded.