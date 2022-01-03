The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Government divided on who should chair the Jewish Agency

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman proposed a new candidate, Ruby Spiegel, who has headed Israel Bonds in Belgium. 

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 18:02
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The heads of the parties in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition revealed deep differences over the next chairman of the Jewish Agency in their faction meetings at the Knesset on Monday.
The coalition had previously united around the candidacy of Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid). But after he left the race, the party heads have gone in different directions.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said firmly that former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevich "was, is and will remain the sole candidate of Blue and White."
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai told Channel 13 on Saturday night that he had not given up on the position. But Labor leader Merav Michaeli said on Monday that although Shai is fit to head the Agency, he would not receive the post.
Nachman Shai (credit: Courtesy)Nachman Shai (credit: Courtesy)
Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid proposed former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon last Wednesday. Lapid expressed optimism on Monday that she would still receive the endorsement of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
When told that Bennett's associates were not enamored by Calderon saying on a panel with former Agency chairman Avraham Burg that she puts bread – not matza – on her Seder plate in order to remember the poor, Lapid said the clip was taken out of context in order to harm her.
The other candidates are Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and former MKs Danny Danon, Michael Oren and Michal Cotler-Wunsh.


