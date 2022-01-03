Government divided on who should chair the Jewish Agency

The heads of the parties in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition revealed deep differences over the next chairman of the Jewish Agency in their faction meetings at the Knesset on Monday.

The coalition had previously united around the candidacy of Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid). But after he left the race, the party heads have gone in different directions.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said firmly that former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevich "was, is and will remain the sole candidate of Blue and White."

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman proposed a new candidate, Ruby Spiegel, who has headed Israel Bonds in Belgium.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai told Channel 13 on Saturday night that he had not given up on the position. But Labor leader Merav Michaeli said on Monday that although Shai is fit to head the Agency, he would not receive the post.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid proposed former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon last Wednesday. Lapid expressed optimism on Monday that she would still receive the endorsement of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.