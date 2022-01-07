David Amsalem says fellow Likud MK Barkat 'should sit in jail'

Likud MK David Amsalem hit out at fellow Likud MK Nir Barkat in a Channel 13 interview broadcast on Friday night, claiming the latter should "sit in jail for bribing everyone."

"Nir Barkat does not scare anyone," Amsalem said in his explosive interview. "It's all about money. Take money out of the question, and he is gone. Nothing can stop him from sending a NIS 2,000 cheque to every Israeli citizen today."

Barkat, the richest MK in the Knesset, is one of the Likud MKs embroiled in the battle to succeed opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu as the leader of the right-wing party, which holds the plurality of seats in the Knesset.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Amsalem, like other Likud MKs, has criticized Barkat for publicly stating he wants to replace Netanyahu as party leader once the former prime minister retires from political life.

Last month, Amsalem sponsored a bill that would limit an elected official and his family to donations of NIS 100,000 a year for political activity when no elections are taking place. The bill, seen as an attempt to harm Barkat's candidacy for the Likud leadership, was labeled by Israeli media as the " anti-Barkat bill ."

However, the bill did not pass the Knesset plenum, as an identical bill, proposed by coalition MK Sharren Haskel, was passed instead. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid appealed Amsalem's bill, citing Amsalem's "violent discourse," making the coalition no longer obligated to support it.

Finance Minister Israel Katz and MK Nir Barkat clash at the Knesset's Finance Committee (credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)

Amsalem's "anti-Barkat bill" was supported by no less than 13 Likud MKs, leading Barkat to lash out at his faction members, accusing them of cooperating with "Likud's enemies" against him.

In his interview to Channel 13, Amsalem stated Barkat opposed the bill because he "bribes people with money," adding that "people like [Barkat] should sit in jail."

Amsalem also took aim at Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy , calling him Lapid's "submissive servant" who "disgraces the Knesset on a daily basis."

Sources close to Barkat quickly responded to Amsalem's interview, according to Channel 13, stating that Amsalem's remarks hurt the Likud's unity and, in turn, aid the coalition and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"A Likudnik should not take aim at another Likudnik, but any expectation of Amsalem to respect his fellow faction members is gone."

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.