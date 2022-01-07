The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

David Amsalem says fellow Likud MK Barkat 'should sit in jail'

Likud MK David Amsalem once again took aim at fellow faction member Nir Barkat, a week after his "anti-Barkat bill" divided the right-wing party.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 21:13
MK David Amsalem (Likud) at the Knesset Plenum, January 3, 2022. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - NOAM MOSKOWITZ)
MK David Amsalem (Likud) at the Knesset Plenum, January 3, 2022.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - NOAM MOSKOWITZ)
Likud MK David Amsalem hit out at fellow Likud MK Nir Barkat in a Channel 13 interview broadcast on Friday night, claiming the latter should "sit in jail for bribing everyone."
"Nir Barkat does not scare anyone," Amsalem said in his explosive interview. "It's all about money. Take money out of the question, and he is gone. Nothing can stop him from sending a NIS 2,000 cheque to every Israeli citizen today."
Barkat, the richest MK in the Knesset, is one of the Likud MKs embroiled in the battle to succeed opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu as the leader of the right-wing party, which holds the plurality of seats in the Knesset.
Amsalem, like other Likud MKs, has criticized Barkat for publicly stating he wants to replace Netanyahu as party leader once the former prime minister retires from political life.
Last month, Amsalem sponsored a bill that would limit an elected official and his family to donations of NIS 100,000 a year for political activity when no elections are taking place. The bill, seen as an attempt to harm Barkat's candidacy for the Likud leadership, was labeled by Israeli media as the "anti-Barkat bill."
However, the bill did not pass the Knesset plenum, as an identical bill, proposed by coalition MK Sharren Haskel, was passed instead. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid appealed Amsalem's bill, citing Amsalem's "violent discourse," making the coalition no longer obligated to support it.
Finance Minister Israel Katz and MK Nir Barkat clash at the Knesset's Finance Committee (credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)Finance Minister Israel Katz and MK Nir Barkat clash at the Knesset's Finance Committee (credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Amsalem's "anti-Barkat bill" was supported by no less than 13 Likud MKs, leading Barkat to lash out at his faction members, accusing them of cooperating with "Likud's enemies" against him.
In his interview to Channel 13, Amsalem stated Barkat opposed the bill because he "bribes people with money," adding that "people like [Barkat] should sit in jail."
Amsalem also took aim at Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, calling him Lapid's "submissive servant" who "disgraces the Knesset on a daily basis."
Sources close to Barkat quickly responded to Amsalem's interview, according to Channel 13, stating that Amsalem's remarks hurt the Likud's unity and, in turn, aid the coalition and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
"A Likudnik should not take aim at another Likudnik, but any expectation of Amsalem to respect his fellow faction members is gone."
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud nir barkat Politics David Amsalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’s radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
5

COVID-19 travel: Likely no more red countries by next week – health official

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by