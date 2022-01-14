The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
If Netanyahu accepts court decisions on political career, A-G will enter deal talks

If Benjamin Netanyahu accepts the end of his political fate and retirement, Attorney-General Mandelblit will talk plea bargain.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 14, 2022 09:33
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the faction meeting on Monday (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the faction meeting on Monday
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is willing to enter plea bargain talks with Benjamin Netanyahu only on condition that it is understood in advance that the former prime minister would be convicted of corruption-related crimes and that the prosecution would seek a court finding of moral turpitude to exclude him from public office for seven years, the Jerusalem Post has learned.
Currently, there are only informal negotiations between emissaries to determine whether Netanyahu is serious about accepting such a deal.
If Netanyahu is only willing to accept an Arye Deri-style deal where the prosecution does not seek a finding of moral turpitude and he could remain in politics merely by resigning his Knesset seat on a temporary basis, Mandelblit would be unwilling to enter formal talks about how to amend the indictment and other issues.
However, if Netanyahu accepts that his political fate will be determined by the court and with an aggressive push by the prosecution to send him into retirement, Mandelblit is willing to enter talks.
Mandelblit feels he is in a much stronger position than Netanyahu because the former prime minister initiated the latest round of informal talks and the attorney-general is stepping down on February 1.
NETANYAHU ARRIVES for a hearing on corruption charges at the Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: Jack Guez/Pool via Reuters) NETANYAHU ARRIVES for a hearing on corruption charges at the Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: Jack Guez/Pool via Reuters)
In addition, Mandelblit's immediate replacement will be State Attorney Amit Aisman, who Netanyahu tried to block from taking office for several months.
Further, almost the entire state prosecution would prefer to continue the trial and send Netanyahu to jail and even wanted to indict Netanyahu for more serious bribery charges in Cases 1000 and 2000, than the more minor charges Mandelblit decided on in the end (Mandelblit agreed to bribery charges only in Case 4000.)
Based on the above, Mandelblit is unwilling to even bring a proposal before the state prosecution team unless Netanyahu agrees to the basic framework of corruption-related crimes (even if reduced) and the court deciding his political fate with an aggressive prosecution push for moral turpitude.
Mandelblit feels that bringing anything less - including many of the scenarios being floated in media reports by Netanyahu messengers - would be dead on arrival with the rest of the prosecution team, and he is only willing to try to get them to bend so far.
At the same time, Mandelblit is ready to push the prosecution team to agree to no jail time, if the above requirements are met and if Netanyahu agrees to a finding that formally requires jail time, but is unofficially converted to serious community service hours (meaning Netanyahu would not actually enter jail.)
The Attorney-General is waiting for Netanyahu's response about accepting the basic conditions for formal negotiations to see if the latest outreach by the former prime minister is for real or merely a momentary whim in which he hoped that Mandelblit was weakened by cross-examination of key witness Nir Hefetz and could be bulldozed in his last two weeks into an Aryeh Deri style-deal.
Deri cut a plea deal in which he must resign from the Knesset, but can run for the next Knesset, remain head of Shas and possibly even seek to become a future minister, though that issue is more amorphous.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Case 1000 case 2000 Mandelbilt Case 4000
