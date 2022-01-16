The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Bennett government snubs egal site in Kotel funding

"How can it be that such a large sum is being allocated to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, while the Ezrat Israel [egalitarian prayer site] remains shameful and abandoned?"

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 16:01
The The Western Wall Heritage Foundation's new ‘Western Wall Heritage Center’ (photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The The Western Wall Heritage Foundation's new ‘Western Wall Heritage Center’
(photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government approved allocations of NIS 110 million over five years for the Western Wall at Sunday's cabinet meeting, but not one shekel for its egalitarian prayer site that is in disrepair.
Cabinet secretary Shalom Shlomo met with Reform Conservative, Women of the Wall and Jewish Federations of North America representatives last Monday and told them he favored allocations to upgrade the egalitarian prayer site but implementing the 2016 Western Wall agreement would take time. 
"[The current allocations] have nothing to do with the Kotel framework," a source close to Bennett said. "This funding is intended for the regular operation of the Western Wall."
Deputy World Zionist Organization head Yizhar Hess, the former executive director of Israel's Masorti (Conservative) Movement, blasted the decision.
"The government's decision was shocking," he said. "How can it be that such a large sum is being allocated to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation [which administers the Western Wall], while the Ezrat Israel [egalitarian prayer site] remains shameful and abandoned. This is a tremendous missed opportunity for democracy, equality and Zionism. Instead of repairing the tension with world Jewry by implementing the Kotel deal, they leave them empty handed again." 
The allocations will go to physical upgrades of the Orthodox prayer site, making it more handicapped accessible, developing educational programs and encouraging more visits of students, soldiers and new immigrants. 
The move was seen as preempting a no-confidence motion about the Kotel filed by Shas that will be voted on in the Knesset plenum on Monday. Bennett defended the decision in the cabinet meeting.
"The Kotel is one of the most important sites for the Jewish people," he said. "This will enable millions more tourists to visit."


Tags Western Wall kotel egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall egalitarian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for an IDF mindset change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ari Mittleman

Martin Luther King Jr. left a powerful legacy against hate - opinion

 By ARI MITTLEMAN
Aviran Mordo

What happens when a company ‘grows up’? An engineer’s perspective

 By AVIRAN MORDO
Amotz Asa-El

Pandemic thoughts on Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by