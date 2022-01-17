The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
High Court rejects petition to block Deri from future office as premature

The High Court approved the constitutionality of Deri's plea bargain, leaving open the option of his return to politics in the future.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 13:10
Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri reacts during a memorial ceremony marking 26 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on October 18, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri reacts during a memorial ceremony marking 26 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on October 18, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The High Court of Justice on Monday rejected a petition to cancel a plea deal between the prosecution and Shas Party leader Arye Deri, telling the petitioners that it was premature to decide the issue of moral turpitude and leaving open a potential path for his return to the Knesset.
Earlier in December, Deri signed a deal including a conviction for minor tax crimes and committing to resign from the Knesset, but which left open the possibility that he can run for future Knessets and possibly even seek to be a future minister.
On December 29, The Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned justices Yitzhak Amit, Noam Sohlberg and Alex Stein to effectively block Deri from holding future public office.
The petition slammed Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and the Prosecution Economic Crimes Division for a lenient plea deal and indictment they filed against Deri for minor tax crimes in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.
According to the NGO, Deri's crimes in this instance and his status as a repeat offender following a prior multi-year jail sentence should lead to a finding of moral turpitude which would bar him from office for another seven years - essentially ending his career.
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit: What of Sa’ar’s plans to split the A-G’s office? (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit: What of Sa’ar’s plans to split the A-G’s office? (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) 
Deri was previously convicted and sent to jail for several years and barred from politics for nearly 10 years, but at that point he was in his 40s whereas now he is already 62, so that a seven year ban would likely finish his political career.
The formal indictment filed earlier in December came after the sides announced a plea bargain in which Deri would resign from the Knesset, admit to minor tax offenses and pay a NIS 180,000 fine, but avoid prison time.
Mandelblit said at the time that due to Deri’s public commitment to resign from the Knesset, he would not seek a finding of moral turpitude, which could block Deri from running for the next Knesset.
His quitting the Knesset is expected to happen before a court hears and endorses the plea deal, with the hearing having been delayed by the petition pending before the High Court.
The hearing is also expected to occur before Mandelblit steps down on February 1.
Whether Deri will be able to be a minister in any future government will likely be decided only if he is nominated and after an expected petition is filed to the High Court, an issue which will not necessarily need to be decided in the current petition.
In fact, the High Court explicitly left open the possibility that it might nix Deri from future public offices should he seek them, but that it did not need to rule on that issue before it became relevant.
The current government technically has around four more years left to its term, and in any event there are no elections for Deri to seek new office in the near future.
The outcome was somewhat foreshadowed by the High Court's recent rejection of the NGO's similar petition to nix a lenient plea deal for current Likud MK Haim Katz without a finding of moral turpitude, which Mandelblit gave to the former minister recently. 


