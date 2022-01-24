The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Why did Bennett avoid making a decision on Netanyahu probe? - analysis

Why did Bennett choose to abstain in the vote on the Submarine Affair committee of investigation?

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 20:25

Updated: JANUARY 24, 2022 21:11
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid and Minister of justice Gideon Saar attend a plenum session for the 73rd establishment of the Knesset, in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 17, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid and Minister of justice Gideon Saar attend a plenum session for the 73rd establishment of the Knesset, in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 17, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

When the vote took place on forming a commission of inquiry to investigate the role of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the “Submarine Affair,” there were protesters outside the Prime Minister’s Office who would have been furious had he voted against it.

Coalition partners Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar would have also been very upset.

Bennett also faced pressure from the other side from his longtime political ally, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who wanted him to vote against forming the commission. There were plenty of others on the Right lobbying the prime minister as well.

So Bennett ended up choosing instead to anger all of them by abstaining.

Abstaining is rare for prime ministers, who are expected to take a stand on key issues voted on by their own government.

Protesters gather to drive in a caravan with F-35 and submarine props, demanding an investigation of Benjamin Netanyahu and the submarine affair, Case 3000. November 28, 2020. (credit: INVESTIGATION NOW)Protesters gather to drive in a caravan with F-35 and submarine props, demanding an investigation of Benjamin Netanyahu and the submarine affair, Case 3000. November 28, 2020. (credit: INVESTIGATION NOW)

Dr. Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute said that there are no previous examples of a prime minister abstaining from an important vote, though the results of every vote were not always published. Retired parliamentary reporter Gideon Allon, who covered the Knesset for more than 30 years, said he also could not recall a single instance of a prime minister abstaining.

So what was Bennett thinking? There are four answers.

First, what he said publicly, which is that since his party’s other two ministers, Shaked and Matan Kahana, voted differently, he saw merit in both of their points of view, and he did not want to pick between them.

“I listened to the point of view of the Interior minister about the time that has passed and the problem with a government investigating its predecessor,” he said. “I also see and accept the point of view of my partners on the importance of removing the plague of corruption. it is important that the issue not be used as a political tool to increase disagreement and hatred.”

The second answer is what Bennett was quoted as saying privately. The prime minister told confidants that he brought the proposal to a vote even though he did not really believe in forming the commission, because he is trying to walk between the raindrops.

“It was important to my coalition partners,” he reportedly said. “But I also understand the danger of losing supporters by voting for it.”

The third answer came from the analyst who broke the story on alleged illegal activity in the submarine deal, Channel 13’s Raviv Drucker, who said Bennett’s vote was purely political.

“Gantz presented the plan for the commission in November and Bennett froze it,” Drucker said. “But last Friday, Bennett called Lapid and said he can raise the issue, due to Netanyahu negotiating a plea deal. He thought raising the sub probe could help maintain the coalition’s glue if Netanyahu leaves. So Bennett took credit for enabling the commission’s formation, and then he changed his mind again and abstained.”

The final answer takes the other three even further.

Bennett’s government is different from all of its predecessors, where the prime minister had a point of view on every issue. This government, which is the most diverse in Israel’s history, is much more careful and sensitive. Bennett has learned to pick his battles, and he decided to stay out of this one.

This was not the only issue about which he is not talking or taking a side. He did not talk about the Arabs who were vandalized by settlers over the weekend or about removing the illegal Khan el-Ahmar encampment. And he’s not talking about forming new settlements or removing them.

He talks about more consensus issues like preventing the nuclearization of Iran and COVID-19.

On many other issues, abstention for Bennett has become an article of faith.



Tags Naftali Bennett ayelet shaked Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by