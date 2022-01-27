The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Knesset preserves model made by survivor

Zvi Gosman used more than 12,000 small stones that he cut with his own hands from the rocks of Jerusalem.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 16:47
A model of the Knesset, made by Holocaust survivor Zvi Gosman. (photo credit: Courtesy Gosman family)
A model of the Knesset, made by Holocaust survivor Zvi Gosman.
(photo credit: Courtesy Gosman family)

In honor of Thursday's International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Knesset concluded the complex preservation procedure of a model of the Knesset building that was recently given to the Knesset archives. 

Work on the model was begun in the 1970s by Zvi Gosman, a Holocaust survivor who died 24 years ago and whose dream was for the model he worked on for thousands of hours and that became his life's work to be displayed at the Knesset. Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy said he was moved by the gift given to the parliament by Zvi's children, Anat and Uri.

"Zvi defeated the Nazis and built a wonderful family in Israel," Levy said. "Now the project he worked on for four years of his life will now be displayed at the Knesset and will even be part of a new historical tour given by our visitor's center. Children and soldiers will learn who Zvi Gosman was."

At age 16, Gosman and his friends from the Youth Aliyah were absorbed by Kibbutz Givat Hashlosha, where they completed their education. He was sent to defend Tel Hai and Kfar Giladi and was one of the founders of Kibbutz Hamadiya. 

"Zvi was one of the defenders of Holon before the War of Independence," his daughter, Anat Greenwurzel, said. "He was a member of the Haganah and one of the first IDF soldiers to fight on the 'Burma Road' and at Latrun. When the State of Israel was established, he enlisted in the Israel Police. My father was an artist and sculptor at heart, and he created models of historic sites that are landmarks in the country’s history. Among his works are models from Jerusalem, the port of Old Jaffa, a model of the 'Tower and Stockade' communities, and the port of Acre. A monument to Col. Marcus commissioned by the Israel Police is today on display in a museum in the United States."

A model of the Knesset, made by Holocaust survivor Zvi Gosman. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET) A model of the Knesset, made by Holocaust survivor Zvi Gosman. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET)

Gosman began constructing the model of the Knesset using Jerusalem stone in the early 1970s. He was given a special permit from then-police minister Shlomo Hillel to go around all the wings of the building in order to replicate it accurately. The secretary-general of the Knesset wanted to give him the architectural sketches of the building. Gosman refused, saying he is not an architect and does not understand maps and architectural plans of the building, so he himself measured each window and each door. 

To illustrate the enormity of the task: In order to build the model, which is more than two meters long and more than a meter wide, Gosman needed more than 12,000 small stones that he cut with his own hands from the rocks of Jerusalem. His hands were occasionally injured performing this hard work, but nothing deterred him from the arduous task that required tremendous patience. 

Knesset Archives director Inda Novominsky said that in order to preserve Gosman's magnum opus, the Knesset examined how to prevent the continued natural weathering of the model. Alice Dias, a wood preservation expert who worked on the exhibit in recent weeks, was chosen for the task.

"One of [my father's] most marvelous models and the highlight of his many works is the Knesset," Greenwurzel said. "It is a remarkably accurate model, a very special model due to the importance of this institution to the State of Israel."



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Knesset Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by