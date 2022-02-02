The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Shas head Arye Deri blames his conviction on racism

Arye Deri alledges he was targeted due to racism and vows to remain Shas chairman to continue fighting the government.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 12:17

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 12:23
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu with Shas head Arye Deri and UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu with Shas head Arye Deri and UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shas leader Arye Deri, who was convicted of tax offenses on Tuesday, alleged at a Knesset press conference on Wednesday that he was targeted due to racism.

He said he did not wish what he endured in the seven year investigation on anyone. He noted that the probe began with a bribery charge and ended up with a minor offense.

"My blood and the blood of my family was spilled for seven years. "Months after the probe started, the police knew there was no proof of bribery."   

Deri noted that even then-attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit admitted that the mountain of his case did not even yield a small molehill.

"Everyone knows that if my name was not Machluf Arye Deri, it would have ended with me paying a fee to a tax clerk," he said. "I wasn't charged with taking an agora or tricking the tax authorities."

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit has been one of the main players, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, in the current political stalemate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit has been one of the main players, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, in the current political stalemate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Deri vowed to remain Shas chairman and use that post to continue fighting the government. But he said he would not agree to break the opposition's boycott on Knesset committees. Shas is supposed to receive the chairmanship of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee.    

"If we accepted the chairmanship of the committee, as important as it is, we would give legitimacy to the majority abusing its power over the minority," he said.

Deri blamed the rise in the cost of living on Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who he accused of raising taxes out of revenge against the haredim (ultra-Orthodox.)

"I am not going anywhere," he said. "I am in my guardpost as head of Shas and will fight from the party office and the Knesset. My friends and I are committed to toppling this wicked government. Shas knows how to fight in the opposition."


Tags Finance Ministry Knesset Shas fraud court racism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by