Shas head Arye Deri blames his conviction on racism

Shas leader Arye Deri, who was convicted of tax offenses on Tuesday, alleged at a Knesset press conference on Wednesday that he was targeted due to racism.

He said he did not wish what he endured in the seven year investigation on anyone. He noted that the probe began with a bribery charge and ended up with a minor offense.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"My blood and the blood of my family was spilled for seven years. "Months after the probe started, the police knew there was no proof of bribery."

Deri noted that even then-attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit admitted that the mountain of his case did not even yield a small molehill.

"Everyone knows that if my name was not Machluf Arye Deri, it would have ended with me paying a fee to a tax clerk," he said. "I wasn't charged with taking an agora or tricking the tax authorities."

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit has been one of the main players, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, in the current political stalemate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Deri vowed to remain Shas chairman and use that post to continue fighting the government. But he said he would not agree to break the opposition's boycott on Knesset committees. Shas is supposed to receive the chairmanship of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee.

"If we accepted the chairmanship of the committee, as important as it is, we would give legitimacy to the majority abusing its power over the minority," he said.

Deri blamed the rise in the cost of living on Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who he accused of raising taxes out of revenge against the haredim (ultra-Orthodox.)

"I am not going anywhere," he said. "I am in my guardpost as head of Shas and will fight from the party office and the Knesset. My friends and I are committed to toppling this wicked government. Shas knows how to fight in the opposition."