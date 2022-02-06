UAE parliamentarians to visit Knesset in Israel

A delegation of parliament members of the United Arab Emirates will come to the Knesset in an unprecedented visit on Monday.

The MPs will meet with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, attend a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and will be hosted by the Israel-UAE friendship group and the Knesset Caucus for Advancing the Abraham Accords.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

​​Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the UAE Federal National Council, is scheduled to lead the delegation. He is known for his moderation and positive attitude toward Israel.

When President Isaac Herzog visited the UAE last week, he brought along Knesset members from the coalition and opposition who head the Israel-UAE friendship group.

Levy said he hoped the visit would lead to more cooperation between the Knesset and the 40-member Federal National Council and eventually, with other parliaments in the Arab world.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy with the special NFT created for new President Isaac Herzog. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

"We will receive oir fellows sons of Abraham with open arms," Levy said. "The visit to Jerusalem, a city holy to Judaism and Islam, expresses peace and brotherhood among our nations and proof that it is possible to live in peace in the Middle East."