The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu working against Danon in Jewish Agency race

Former prime minister Netanyahu and World Likud chairman Danny Danon have feuded for many years.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 20:57

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 21:14
Former UN ambassador Danny Danon at the Ruderman Foundation's conference on Israel in American politics, April 20, 2021. (photo credit: OREN COHEN)
Former UN ambassador Danny Danon at the Ruderman Foundation's conference on Israel in American politics, April 20, 2021.
(photo credit: OREN COHEN)

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively attempting to sabotage the candidacy of World Likud chairman Danny Danon for head of the Jewish Agency, sources in the party revealed on Wednesday.

Netanyahu and Danon have feuded for many years. The former prime minister fired Danon from his post as deputy defense minister in 2014 for being too critical of a truce he had reached with Hamas. Danon has also run against Netanyahu for head of Likud.

Asked who the party supports to be head of the Jewish Agency, a Likud MK said that “The Likud is Netanyahu, and Netanyahu is just against Danny Danon.”

Netanyahu initially supported former Likud MK Uzi Dayan’s candidacy to head the agency. But since Dayan’s departure from the race, he has not endorsed a candidate.

Another Likud MK who is active in Jewish world politics said he believes Netanyahu supports his former ambassador to the US Michael Oren. But if the Likud leader has such a preference, he has not said it to anyone involved in the race.

ONE OF the country’s most eloquent spokespeople, former ambassador Michael Oren, who is trusted by the pro-Israel American community, is an entirely underutilized resource. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) ONE OF the country’s most eloquent spokespeople, former ambassador Michael Oren, who is trusted by the pro-Israel American community, is an entirely underutilized resource. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

After last week’s initial round of voting in the agency chairmanship selection committee, it became clear that even though the top two vote-getters were former MKs Danon and Ruth Calderon, the two candidates with the best chance of getting selected were Danon and Oren.

One disadvantage faced by Danon is that other top posts in the World Zionist Organization are or will be controlled by Likud figures. The chairman of the WZO is Likudnik Yaakov Hagoel, who has been a political ally of Danon for two decades. Likud MK Haim Katz is set to become head of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund in November, following a rotation with World Mizrachi.

Another vote by the selection committee has not yet been set, but it is expected to take place in the middle of next week.

Hagoel said at the B'sheva Conference on Tuesday that the choice is complicated, because he is both interim chairman of the Jewish Agency and head of the selection committee. He noted that the foreign, defense and finance ministers have each endorsed a candidate.

“For the first time, three government ministers recommended three different candidates for agency chairman,” he said. “We never encountered such a situation. We respect the government, and will choose the best person to lead this important organization.”

The support of nine out of 10 selection committee members is required for a candidate to be selected. The deadline for the decision is before the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting that begins on February 27.

The seven candidates in alphabetical order are Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel and former minister Omer Yankelevich.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jewish Agency Likud Politics danny danon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by