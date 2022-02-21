Gantz emboldening anti-peace camp, PA official tells ‘Post’

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s talk about an “entity” - and not a state - for the Palestinians weakens the Palestinian leadership and emboldens the extremists who oppose any peace process with Israel, Ahmad al-Deek, Senior Political Adviser to the Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister said on Monday.

On Sunday, Gantz told the Munich Security Conference that in the future, Palestinians will have an entity, but not a full-fledged state. “Eventually we will find ourselves in a two-entity solution, in which we respect Palestinian sovereignty and governance, but we will be respected for our security needs,” he said.

In response, Deek told The Jerusalem Post that the Israeli government was weakening the PA leadership and undermining the chances of reaching a two-state solution. “What Gantz is saying and doing on the ground weakens the Palestinian leadership and the hand that is extended for peace [with Israel],” he said.

The Palestinians, he added, were not surprised by Gantz’s remarks.

“For us, Gantz did not bring anything new,” Deek said. “This government and the coalition agreements that were signed between its components do not include any reference to a peace process or the Palestinian issue or the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference)

He said that Gantz is “asking the Palestinians to accept the occupation, settlements, and the Judaization of Jerusalem.”

Deek pointed out that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also made “anti-peace” statements. Bennett, he said, has said that there is no political process with the Palestinians. “He has also declared his rejection of the two-state solution,” Deek noted. “As far as we are concerned, this government is hostile to peace and there is no peace partner in Israel.”

According to the PA official, Gantz’s remarks about a Palestinian “entity” are part of a “manipulation of words” by Israeli leaders.

“The Palestinians will not be fooled by this playing around with words,” Deek stressed. “The representatives of the coalition [in Israel] are competing with each other about who would issue statements that are the most hostile to peace, the two-state solution and international resolutions [pertaining to the Israeli-Arab conflict]. We are searching for any partner for peace in Israel. Sadly, however, Gantz is closing the door by making such statements.”

Deek told the Post that the rhetoric of the heads of the coalition and Israel’s actions on the ground show that the government’s policy is to “consolidate settlements and apartheid in occupied Palestine, between the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea.”

He also criticized the US administration for not doing anything to pressure the Israeli government. “The US administration is constantly stating that it is committed to the two-state solution and equal rights for the Israelis and Palestinians, Deek said. “But this administration is seeing the land expropriation, settlement expansion, collective punishment, displacement of residents of Jerusalem and the Israeli attempts to eliminate Palestinian presence in Area C of the West Bank. How can the US administration talk about the two-state solution when all of this is happening?”

Hamas, for its part, said that Gantz’s remarks constitute “a blow” to those Palestinians who continue to believe in a peaceful solution with Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Qanou said in a statement that Gantz’s remarks “prove that the enemy understands only the language of force and reflect the criminal mentality of the occupation.”