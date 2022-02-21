The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Gantz emboldening anti-peace camp, PA official tells ‘Post’

Ahmad al-Deek, Senior Political Adviser to the Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister, said on Monday that Gantz's talk of a Palestinian 'entity' and not a state was weakening the PA leadership.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 15:12
Ahmad al-Deek, Senior Political Adviser to the Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs. (photo credit: Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Ahmad al-Deek, Senior Political Adviser to the Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs.
(photo credit: Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s talk about an “entity” - and not a state - for the Palestinians weakens the Palestinian leadership and emboldens the extremists who oppose any peace process with Israel, Ahmad al-Deek, Senior Political Adviser to the Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister said on Monday.

On Sunday, Gantz told the Munich Security Conference that in the future, Palestinians will have an entity, but not a full-fledged state. “Eventually we will find ourselves in a two-entity solution, in which we respect Palestinian sovereignty and governance, but we will be respected for our security needs,” he said.

In response, Deek told The Jerusalem Post that the Israeli government was weakening the PA leadership and undermining the chances of reaching a two-state solution. “What Gantz is saying and doing on the ground weakens the Palestinian leadership and the hand that is extended for peace [with Israel],” he said.

The Palestinians, he added, were not surprised by Gantz’s remarks.

“For us, Gantz did not bring anything new,” Deek said. “This government and the coalition agreements that were signed between its components do not include any reference to a peace process or the Palestinian issue or the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference) Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference)

He said that Gantz is “asking the Palestinians to accept the occupation, settlements, and the Judaization of Jerusalem.”  

Deek pointed out that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also made “anti-peace” statements. Bennett, he said, has said that there is no political process with the Palestinians. “He has also declared his rejection of the two-state solution,” Deek noted. “As far as we are concerned, this government is hostile to peace and there is no peace partner in Israel.”

According to the PA official, Gantz’s remarks about a Palestinian “entity” are part of a “manipulation of words” by Israeli leaders.

“The Palestinians will not be fooled by this playing around with words,” Deek stressed. “The representatives of the coalition [in Israel] are competing with each other about who would issue statements that are the most hostile to peace, the two-state solution and international resolutions [pertaining to the Israeli-Arab conflict]. We are searching for any partner for peace in Israel. Sadly, however, Gantz is closing the door by making such statements.”

Deek told the Post that the rhetoric of the heads of the coalition and Israel’s actions on the ground show that the government’s policy is to “consolidate settlements and apartheid in occupied Palestine, between the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea.”

He also criticized the US administration for not doing anything to pressure the Israeli government. “The US administration is constantly stating that it is committed to the two-state solution and equal rights for the Israelis and Palestinians, Deek said. “But this administration is seeing the land expropriation, settlement expansion, collective punishment, displacement of residents of Jerusalem and the Israeli attempts to eliminate Palestinian presence in Area C of the West Bank. How can the US administration talk about the two-state solution when all of this is happening?”

Hamas, for its part, said that Gantz’s remarks constitute “a blow” to those Palestinians who continue to believe in a peaceful solution with Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Qanou said in a statement that Gantz’s remarks “prove that the enemy understands only the language of force and reflect the criminal mentality of the occupation.”



Tags Benny Gantz Palestinian Authority Peace process
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by