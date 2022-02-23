The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Bill to let Israelis vote overseas submitted by departing MK

Currently, Israel limits voting abroad to diplomats and emissaries of Zionist institutions, who vote in embassies and consulates. Regular citizens and students abroad don't get to vote.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 19:03

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 19:12
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The final legislation submitted by Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi before Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced her appointment as consul-general in Shanghai would enable Israelis abroad who are not emissaries to vote in Israeli elections.

Currently, Israel limits voting abroad to diplomats and emissaries of Zionist institutions, who vote in embassies and consulates. Regular citizens who happen to be abroad that day and students studying at foreign universities do not get to vote.

Rinawie Zoabi’s bill would enable voting abroad for Israelis who leave for less than five years and are therefore still obligated to pay National Insurance Institute payments. Such citizens would have to write to the Interior Ministry requesting to vote and saying that they are abroad temporarily and intend to return to Israel.

“Five years is a reasonable time, as long as they keep paying taxes,” said Labor MK Emilie Moatti, a co-sponsor of the bill. “They should be able to go, wait in line at the embassy or consulate and vote.”

A study by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance cited in the bill found that 151 countries and territories have some kind of absentee balloting that goes beyond enabling official diplomats and emissaries to vote.

THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The bill’s cosponsors were previously citizens of other countries but renounced their citizenship when they entered the Knesset: Moatti and Yomtob Kalfon (France) and Alon Tal (United States). They were all eligible to vote in those countries from Israel.

“In our new global economy, old geographical constraints on citizens make absolutely no sense,” Tal said. “We in Israel need to send a clear message to all our citizens that even though life’s exigencies may leave them momentarily abroad, the country still embraces them and wants them to be part of our political process. Absentee ballots have been a critical part of the democratic culture in the most enlightened of countries.  It is high time that Israel ‘gets with the program.’”



Tags Elections Israeli Election israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by