Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Eight year term limit for Prime Minister set to pass tomorrow

The opposition is planning a 16 hour filibuster.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 19:44
MK GILAD KARIV (right), chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, confers with Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar during a committee meeting earlier this month.
MK GILAD KARIV (right), chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, confers with Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar during a committee meeting earlier this month.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Knesset is set to vote on Wednesday on the final readings of Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s bill, which would limit prime ministers to eight years in office.

The vote will be preceded by a 16-hour filibuster by the opposition that started at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sa’ar decided to bring the bill to a vote now as there are currently no coalition MKs who are ill with coronavirus.

Because it would change a Basic Law, it would need the support of a larger majority of 61 MKs – an absolute majority of all 120 Knesset members, not just those who vote.

Joint List faction head Ahmad Tibi said his faction also supports the bill, however, Sa’ar does not want to rely on the Joint List.

Ahmad Tibi (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Ahmad Tibi (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The bill is not retroactive and therefore would not apply to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the only living Israeli prime minister who has served eight years.

There is also set to be a vote on Wednesday on dispersing the Knesset. Because it lacks a majority, however, it is likely to be withdrawn from the agenda by the opposition.



