Lapid calls on Israel to accept thousands more Ukrainian refugees

At the same time, Lapid said that Israel cannot absorb tens of thousands of non-Jewish refugees, and called for a "balanced and measured" policy.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 17:10
Israeli Foreign Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 14, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli Foreign Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 14, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel must allow more Ukrainian refugees into the country, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said during his visit to Romania on Sunday.

“We will not close our gates and our hearts to people who lost their whole world,” Lapid said at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine. “We have a moral duty to be part of the international effort to help Ukrainian refugees find a warm home and a bed in which to sleep. It is our duty to not only be good Jews but also good people.”

The foreign minister joined other members of the cabinet who have criticized Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked for limiting the number of Ukrainian refugees entering the country that do not qualify under the Law of Return to 25,000, including the nearly 20,000 such Ukrainians who are already in Israel.

Israel is also prepared to absorb 100,000 Ukrainians under the Law of Return, which allows anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to Israel.

“In Israel, we have nine million residents and our Jewish identity will not be hurt by a few thousand more refugees,” Lapid said. “Our children will learn an important lesson in morals and responsibility.” 

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on 3/6/2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

At the same time, Lapid said that Israel cannot absorb tens of thousands of non-Jewish refugees, and called for a “balanced and measured” policy.

“We can let more refugees in. We can and must be more generous, [but] we cannot allow refugees in without limits. The government will find the balance,” he stated.

Lapid also criticized the treatment of refugees arriving in Ben-Gurion Airport, citing photos of an elderly woman sleeping on the floor, and said they should be treated the way people would want their relatives to be treated.

Earlier, Lapid visited a Jewish Agency center in Bucharest, where he told Jews gathered there that Israel is their home.

“That is why the State of Israel was established, for moments like this, to ensure that there will not be one Jew in the world with nowhere to go,” he said. “When you land at Ben-Gurion Airport, something strange will happen and you will feel at home.” 

Lapid said that though he is not happy about the circumstances that led them to move to Israel, he welcomes them to the country.

The foreign minister was briefed by Jewish Agency Deputy Director-General Yehuda Stone, who is managing the efforts to help thousands of Ukrainian Jews making their way to Israel. The center in Bucharest was established in recent weeks, after the war in Ukraine broke out, and is one of four, in which a total of 1,000 Jewish refugees from Ukraine live.

Also in Bucharest, Lapid emphasized Israel’s condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine during his visit to Bucharest on Sunday.

“Israel is like Romania - we condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Lapid said after his meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. “[The invasion] has no justification and we call on Russia to stop the shooting and the attacks and solve the problems around the negotiating table.”

Israel will help reach a peaceful solution in any way it can, Lapid said, the day after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of his ongoing mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia.

“We are in full coordination with our ally, the US, and our European partners, to try to end this violent tragedy as quickly as possible,” Lapid stated.

Lapid said that Romania has helped Israel save lives by aiding in the evacuation through the Siret border crossing of residents of the Jewish children’s home in Odessa, children with cancer who went to Israel for medical care and thousands of refugees.



