Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to travel to Romania and Slovakia

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will fly out Saturday night to Romania and Slovakia, two countries bordering Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

During his visit, Lapid will meet with Foreign Ministry officials there as well as the heads of state and discuss with them the situation in Europe. They will also discuss bilateral relations with Israel.

Lapid will arrive at the border crossing between Romania and Ukraine and meet with officials working over the past two weeks to help refugees move across the border.