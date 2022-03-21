The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Knesset members welcomed in Indonesia

MKs Avi Dichter (Likud) and Nira Shpak (Yesh Atid) led an Israeli delegation to an International Parliamentary Union conference in Bali, the first official Israeli visit in 30 years.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 18:34
MKs Avi Dichter and Nira Shpak greeted at the International Parliamentary Union conference in Indonesia, March 21, 2022. (photo credit: LIAT MARGALIT)
MKs Avi Dichter and Nira Shpak greeted at the International Parliamentary Union conference in Indonesia, March 21, 2022.
(photo credit: LIAT MARGALIT)

Israeli elected officials came to Indonesia on an official visit for the first time in nearly 30 years on Monday.

MKs Avi Dichter (Likud) and Nira Shpak (Yesh Atid) led an Israeli delegation to an International Parliamentary Union conference in Bali. They met with Knesset members from around the world and represented Israel as the future of Ukraine and the Middle East were discussed. 

Dichter was elected to head an IPU committee on fighting terrorism. No Palestinian delegation attended the event.

"The governments of Israel and Arab countries understand the importance of stability, unity, prosperity, peace and friendship in the Middle East for the good of all the countries in the region," Shpak said.

Israel does not have relations with Indonesia, which was visited by then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1993.

Indonesia's flag (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Indonesia's flag (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

A recent series of meetings, statements and reports in the last few months of 2021 indicate that Israel and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim state, have grown closer.

The two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations, but they cooperate in trade and tourism, and the Foreign Ministry maintains a Facebook page in Indonesian.

Jakarta was in talks with the Trump administration in December 2020 to normalize ties with Jerusalem, and the US International Development Finance Corporation offered to double its investment in Indonesia, but to no avail.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report



Tags Yitzhak Rabin indonesia avi dichter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by