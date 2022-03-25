The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Majority of Israelis say Bennett’s Ukraine mediation will fail

A survey found that 30% of Israelis think there is a good chance that the mediation efforts will help end the fighting in Ukraine, 54% disagree, and 16% don’t know.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 06:00
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

More than half of Israelis do not believe Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will succeed in brokering an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the month-long war, according to a new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.

The survey, which included both native-born Israelis and immigrants from the former Soviet Union, found that 30% of Israelis think there is a good chance that the mediation efforts will help end the fighting in Ukraine, 54% disagree, and 16% don’t know.

Nearly 90% of Jewish Israeli respondents agreed that the events in Ukraine should teach Israel that it cannot rely on international players to maintain its security and that the country can only rely on itself for defense.

Two-thirds of all respondents said they think that Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, is mainly responsible for the conflict. Almost half (48%) believe the scale of the humanitarian aid being provided by the State of Israel to Ukraine is appropriate, 23% think it is too little, 12% think too much, and 17% say that they don’t know.

Three-quarters of Jewish respondents say that Israel should prioritize humanitarian help for Jews in the conflict zones. Among Arab Israelis, only 27% think so.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Segmenting the Jewish public by political camps shows agreement among a large minority (48%) of the Left who think Jews should be prioritized for aid, 72% in the Center, and 83% on the Right.

Asked about the absorption of refugees and immigrants, 44% support absorption of refugees regardless of nationality, Jews and non-Jews alike. There was no substantial difference between immigrants from the FSU and other Jewish Israelis.

There are, however, major differences between the political camps among Jewish Israelis. On the Left, 74% support open immigration, 59.5% in the Center, and 31% on the Right. 

Divided by level of religiosity shows that only 6% of haredim support such an open-border policy, 20% among the National Religious, 35% among the traditional-religious, 35% among the non-religious-traditional, and a majority of 60% among the secular.

In his speech to the Knesset on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for military aid from Israel, such as the Iron Dome missile defense system. Only 22% of Israelis said they would support the transfer of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

The poll was taken between March 14 and 17 among 501 Jews men and women who emigrated from the FSU, 400 Jewish non-immigrants and 103 Arabs, constituting a representative national sample of the entire adult population of Israel age 18 and older.

The maximum sampling error was 3.16%± at a confidence level of 95%.



Tags Naftali Bennett Russia ukraine Israelis Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by