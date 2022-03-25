The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett and Gantz at odds over dueling India visits

This is the second time the two leaders have made back-to-back trips.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 19:14

Updated: MARCH 25, 2022 19:19
PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's sudden decision to visit India ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's already-scheduled trip has led to speculation that the Blue and White party is playing politics with the diplomatic ties between Israel and one of its powerful allies on the Asian continent.

Last Saturday Bennett announced plans to make his first prime ministerial visit to India, heading out on April 2nd to celebrate 30-years of ties between the two countries.

On Thursday, Gantz's office published details of a Defense Ministry trip to India that would take place on Wednesday, just three days prior to Bennett's arrival.

It's the second time the two leaders have made back-to-back trips.

Gantz in February landed in Bahrain less than two weeks prior to Bennett's visit, the first-ever, for an Israeli primer, to that country, which established ties with the Jewish state only in 2020.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Kan News reporter Michael Shemesh on Thursday chalked both back-to-back visits to tensions between the two political leaders, noting that Gantz's trip had not been coordinated with Bennett's office. Shemesh tweeted that in a well-working country, both leaders would have flown on the same plane. 

Shemesh tweeted that instead, "Bennett and Gantz prefer to quarrel with each other through the media" with the result being that "two planes will fly to India" in the same week, "one for Gantz, one for Bennett."

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said that " the Prime Minister was notified about the visit. It was a pre-planned visit to India for defense cooperation."

According to the Defense Ministry, "the visit will include discussions with India’s Minister of Defense" and other senior officials to deepen the military cooperation between the two countries. 

Gantz "will be joined by the head of the Directorate for Defense R&D, head of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau in the Ministry of Defense, and representatives of Israeli defense industries."

But sources confirmed for The Jerusalem Post that the visit was not coordinated with the Prime Minister's Office.

India's Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla said his country was excited by both visits, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that had made face-to-face diplomacy. India often hosts heavy diplomatic travel, he explained.

Singla said that diplomatic travel is hard to plan in light of the pandemic. It is best to maximize the window that exists now in which such trips are possible, he said.

Bennett had already met with Indian President Narendra Modi in November at the Glasgow Climate Conference. 

"But this will be their first substantive bilateral meeting," Singla said.



Tags Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett india foreign affairs india israel relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by