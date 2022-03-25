Bennett and Gantz at odds over dueling India visits

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's sudden decision to visit India ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's already-scheduled trip has led to speculation that the Blue and White party is playing politics with the diplomatic ties between Israel and one of its powerful allies on the Asian continent.

Last Saturday Bennett announced plans to make his first prime ministerial visit to India, heading out on April 2nd to celebrate 30-years of ties between the two countries.

On Thursday, Gantz's office published details of a Defense Ministry trip to India that would take place on Wednesday, just three days prior to Bennett's arrival.

It's the second time the two leaders have made back-to-back trips.

Gantz in February landed in Bahrain less than two weeks prior to Bennett's visit, the first-ever, for an Israeli primer, to that country, which established ties with the Jewish state only in 2020.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Kan News reporter Michael Shemesh on Thursday chalked both back-to-back visits to tensions between the two political leaders, noting that Gantz's trip had not been coordinated with Bennett's office. Shemesh tweeted that in a well-working country, both leaders would have flown on the same plane.

Shemesh tweeted that instead, "Bennett and Gantz prefer to quarrel with each other through the media" with the result being that "two planes will fly to India" in the same week, "one for Gantz, one for Bennett."

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said that " the Prime Minister was notified about the visit. It was a pre-planned visit to India for defense cooperation."

According to the Defense Ministry, "the visit will include discussions with India’s Minister of Defense" and other senior officials to deepen the military cooperation between the two countries.

Gantz "will be joined by the head of the Directorate for Defense R&D, head of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau in the Ministry of Defense, and representatives of Israeli defense industries."

But sources confirmed for The Jerusalem Post that the visit was not coordinated with the Prime Minister's Office.

India's Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla said his country was excited by both visits, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that had made face-to-face diplomacy. India often hosts heavy diplomatic travel, he explained.

Singla said that diplomatic travel is hard to plan in light of the pandemic. It is best to maximize the window that exists now in which such trips are possible, he said.

Bennett had already met with Indian President Narendra Modi in November at the Glasgow Climate Conference.

"But this will be their first substantive bilateral meeting," Singla said.