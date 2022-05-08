The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett cut down on settler housing plans to appease US, coalition members

Right-wing coalition members are under pressure to resign, particularly over issues relating to Judea and Samaria.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 8, 2022 21:12

Updated: MAY 8, 2022 22:00
Shomron regional council head Yossi Dagan speaking in a protest against the government plan to cut down the number of new housing units planned to be built on the West Bank, outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Shomron regional council head Yossi Dagan speaking in a protest against the government plan to cut down the number of new housing units planned to be built on the West Bank, outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022.
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had intended to advance plans for a larger number of settler homes, but reduced that number to 3,988 units to appease the United States and coalition members, a senior diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

“We did reduce the number of housing units, not just because of the US but also because of the coalition,” the source said.

The “US conveyed [that settlement construction] was something they didn’t want” and that the Biden administration “opposed it,” the source explained.

“We told them it needed to happen especially in light of the coalition” and the fact that there is a “diverse government.”

Right-wing coalition members are under pressure to resign, particularly over issues relating to Judea and Samaria.

Right-wing activist protest against the government plan to cut down the number of new housing units planned to be built on the West Bank, outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Right-wing activist protest against the government plan to cut down the number of new housing units planned to be built on the West Bank, outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MK Idit Silman (Yamina) caved in to such pressure last month. Her resignation from the coalition caused it to drop from 61 to 60 Knesset members, thereby robbing it of its majority in the 120-member parliament.

But the move did little to appease right-wing politicians in the opposition, which rallied Sunday to replace the government despite the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria’s meeting to approve and advance plans for settler homes this Thursday.

“We came here today to say to this failed government that you have no legitimacy,” MK Uriel Busso (Shas) said at a rally in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, which was held during the government’s weekly meeting.

“You have no support in the Knesset; you have no support among the people. You have to go home today,” he said.

The Right has claimed that Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz froze plans for at least 1,800-2,000 more settler homes.

It also fears that Gantz plans to simultaneously advance plans for Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank, which they believe should be within Israel’s final borders. Area C is now under both IDF military and civilian control.

This government is selling out the Jewish state, Busso said.

“In order to approve some housing units, the Palestinians also must be given [housing] approvals.”

He then attacked the custodial relationship of the Hashemite Kingdom to the Temple Mount.

“In order for us to receive the Western Wall, we must coordinate security with the Hashemite Kingdom,” Busso said.

“To what lengths will we go here?” he asked.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan asked: “Why do we have to come here like beggars?”

He noted that removal of the settler building plans came just when Israel had withstood a number of Palestinian terror attacks, including one on Thursday in Elad that claimed three lives.

Instead of holding the Palestinian Authority accountable, Dagan said, “construction is being curbed in the settlements.”

“Are we animals that need to be restrained?” he asked.

“We are citizens of this country and it’s time for you [the government] to internalize this,” Dagan said, warning that “we will replace you.”

MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) warned:”Do not make the advancement of a Palestinian state a condition for this construction.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman said he understood that settler housing plans have been frozen to ensure that US President Joe Biden sticks to his scheduled plan to visit Israel this summer.

Ne’eman said it was not worth constraining settlement activity just to ensure a Biden visit.

“I say: Biden, do not come! Stay where you are. We have our own government,” Ne’eman said.

He called on Bennett to “stop bowing to the United States. We returned to Jerusalem, we returned to Gush Etzion, we returned to Samaria to stay forever!”

To protest the freeze on the additional 1,800-2,000 housing plans, Samaria Regional Council employees also held a strike on Sunday.

The US State Department said on Friday that it opposed advancement of the settler housing plans, which it said harmed prospects for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It made this statement even though there is no peace process on the table.

Israel told the US about the council meeting before setting a date and publishing the agenda.



Tags Naftali Bennett israeli politics judea and samaria housing in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by